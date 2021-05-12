'Empower WHO': Expert Panel Recommends Greater Powers & Access For WHO To Stop Pandemics

In a development of global significance, a panel of independent experts who reviewed the World Health Organization's (WHO) response to the Coronavirus pandemic said the world health body should be granted guaranteed access rights in countries across the world to probe the emerging outbreaks of virus and diseases. However, whether the member countries would support this idea or not is a bone of contention.

In a report released on Wednesday, the panel criticised countries for their lethargic response to COVID-19 while stating that the countries waited to take action against the pandemic until it was too late to control the surge of COVID-19. The panel also criticised the global leadership and the restrictive nature of powers with WHO to respond to the pandemic. Some of the experts criticized the panel for failing to hold WHO and others accountable for their actions during COVID-19, describing it as an abdication of responsibility.

WHO, China COVID-19 pandemic

This assumes significance in light of WHO repeatedly absolving China for its response against the COVID-19 pandemic and on alerting the world about the deadly virus. However, an Associated Press investigation found officials privately criticising China for being discreet about its virus spread and not sharing the vital information which could have been instrumental in world response against the pandemic. The panel called for the strengthening of WHO by giving the health body more powers to investigate the outbreaks and the ability to publish information without awaiting approvals of member nations. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has dented WHO's credibility owing to its slow response to the pandemic.

Wuhan in China was the place where the virus was first detected/originated in late 2019. The panel's opinions remain a critical development as the WHO has been facing the heat of several member nations for not being spontaneous in its response to COVID-19. Moreover, China has also been facing criticisms for hindering the investigation of COVID-19 origins. Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in March.

After the COVID-19 wreaked havoc on almost all the countries across the globe in 2020, more than 120 member nations of the UN called for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 origins in China despite China's objection to the probe. The probe into COVID-19 origins was proposed by Australia, backed by the European Union and later supported by a number of other member nations. The geo political ramifications of the calls for COVID-19 investigation led to the relations of China with the US and Australia stooping to an all time low with tarriff wars among others.

China's objection to independent probe

Due to China's hesitancy and delay in granting permission to the probe even after immense international pressure, the team of WHO experts visited China in mid January this year, even as the virus began causing havoc in late 2019. The WHO team was made to quarantine for two weeks before it started the much needed probe into the virus origins. Even as China maintained that the virus originated elsewhere while it was first detected in Wuhan (an argument rejected by most the world) China even refused to hand over key data to the WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began. WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said his team suffered rejections from China in accessing "raw data on early COVID-19 cases", while adding that more "collaborative studies" are required with "more timely and comprehensive data sharing".

Did China want to weaponise Coronavirus?

Also, new explosive documents have revealed that China discussed the weaponization of Coronavirus as far back as 2015. As per the document, People's Liberation Army (PLA) commanders had predicted that World War 3 would be fought with biological weapons, and on similar lines, the Chinese military scientists had discussed the weaponization of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic originated and spread to various parts of the world. Outlining their ideas, top scientists predicted that these coronaviruses could be used to fight the third world war.

The paper obtained by the US officials was reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015, The Australian reported, adding that it was a part of their own investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19.