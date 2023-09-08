European Council President Charles Michel called for the need to push China to take on a positive role in solving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to ANI on Friday, he noted the growing ties between Beijing and Moscow as the war drags on.

"When we have a permanent member (Russia) of Security Council taking a decision to long shot an attack, a war it is a blatant violation of the UN Charter. This is something very serious. So, we are acting very united and very firm in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia," he said.

Michel acknowledged Russia's "relationship with China" and said that the latter must be urged to "play a positive role at a global level into different UN Charter, into the sovereignty of Ukraine." The European Council President further emphasised that the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, would be an ideal platform to confront Russia about its hostilities against Ukraine.

"This G20 meeting is one more occasion to make the clarity about the Russian behaviour. By launching this war against Ukraine and transforming the Black Sea into a battlefield, Russia is shooting again a missile against the developing countries," he told the outlet.

Is the African Union joining the EU?

Michel also commented on the scope of the African Union (AU) becoming a part of the G20 this weekend. While he admitted that the two-day summit might not find a definite solution to all the challenges that the world faces at the moment, it could initiate necessary dialogue.

"I don't think that this G20 will dissolve in two days all the problems of the world...But I feel it can be a route step into a direction to ensure to make it happen and to support Indian presidency. This is how the EU considers its role," he stressed. Earlier during the day, the European Union expressed support and said that it is looking forward to the AU's entry to the G20. This comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the African Union's membership to G20 leaders in June.