European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivered a compelling statement following the G20 summit's inaugural session, titled 'One Earth,' hosted in New Delhi on Saturday. She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and extended best wishes to Brazil President Lula for the upcoming Presidency.

Von der Leyen highlighted the profound concerns related to Africa, stressing the importance of addressing these issues on a global scale. She welcomed the African Union (AU) as a new member of the G20 and acknowledged the resonance of Africa's voice, especially that of its youth, during the Africa Climate Summit held recently in Kenya. The youth, through the Kenya Youth Forum, called upon leaders to take responsibility for the ongoing environmental crises. They posed a poignant question:

"Our countries are burning and drowning, will you be there for us?"

Tackling the Man-Made Climate Change

Von der Leyen stressed that climate change is a man-made crisis and stated the significant role of the G20 countries, which are responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, Africa, despite contributing less than 4% of such emissions, is disproportionately affected by climate change. She urged the importance of technology and finance in addressing this challenge and highlighted the necessity of meeting the $100 billion climate finance target this year.

The Role of Carbon Pricing

The European Union's Emissions Trading System was presented as an example of successful emissions reduction and revenue generation, with a 35% emissions reduction and 152 billion euros generated since 2005. The President advocated for expanding carbon pricing worldwide and launched the "Call for Action for Paris Aligned Carbon Markets" to ensure a substantial portion of the revenue benefits developing countries and emerging markets.

Maintaining the 1.5-Degree Goal

Ursula Von der Leyen expressed deep concern about the global failure to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and urged the G20 to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. She proposed anchoring global goals for renewable energy and energy efficiency to provide benchmarks for tracking progress and attract private sector investment.

EU's Commitment to Renewable Energy

The EU pledged to invest at least 4 billion euros in renewable energy and hydrogen in developing economies over the next five years through its Global Gateway plan. The plan also aims to share technology and de-risk private capital to combat climate change effectively.

Food Security and Russia's Aggression

Von der Leyen linked climate change to food security concerns and highlighted Russia's aggression in Ukraine as a contributing factor to food insecurity. She called upon Russia to allow grain from Ukraine to reach global markets via the Black Sea and emphasised the G20 leaders' responsibility in ensuring the flow of essential goods to regions in need.

In her powerful address, Von der Leyen underscored the urgency of addressing pressing global issues, including climate change, financial commitments, and food security, and called upon leaders at the G20 summit to take meaningful action in these critical areas.