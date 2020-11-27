'Every Move Counts Towards Better Health': WHO Releases New Physical Exercise Guidelines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, November 25 recommended adults to do at least 150 minutes of physical exercise per week in order to avert serious illnesses. The WHO released new guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behaviour, where it emphasised people of all ages to indulge in physical activities. This comes amid the global health crisis that gripped the world for the last 11 months.

Read: Digital Health Pass For 'no Quarantine' Travel In Final Phase Of Development: IATA

Recommendations

WHO said that adults, including those with chronic conditions or disabilities, must participate in moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for at least 150 to 300 minutes. WHO also recommended children and adolescents to keep aside an average of 60 minutes per day for physical exercise. The UN health agency said that up to five million global deaths per year could be avoided if people become more active.

Read: Rebel Wilson Concludes Her 'Year Of Health' Where It All Started This Year

"Being physically active is critical for health and well-being – it can help to add years to life and life to years. Every move counts, especially now as we manage the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must all move every day – safely and creatively," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The WHO guidelines also recommended women to engage in regular physical activity throughout pregnancy and post-delivery. The guidelines encouraged older people above the age of 65 to engage in activities that focus on balance and coordination, as well as on strengthening muscle, adding that it would improve their health and prevent falls.

Read: India And Bahrain Set For Health Trade Boom Amid Growing Demand

The guidelines suggested that engaging in regular physical activities can help manage heart disease in adults, as well as other conditions, including type-2 diabetes, and cancer. The guidelines said that physical activities can also help in the reduction of depression symptoms and improve brain health.

Read: Medical Students Write New Hippocratic Oath To Address Racial Injustice In Health Care

(Image Credit: AP)