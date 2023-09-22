Extremist, radical groups work hand-in-glove with Pak Army in PoK: Activist at UNHRC

In the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), a political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has said that extremist and radical groups in the region are often ignored by Pak army security forces. Extremist and radical groups have been encouraged to be associated with political parties and register in the local election commission.

Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Muhammad Sarfraz Khan went on to say that by doing so, they plan to manipulate elections, undermine free and fair elections, and pave the way for annexation into Pakistan. Notably, khan has been a member of the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP), reported ANI.

POK political activists addressed extremism in UNHRC

While addressing the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Khan said, "The PoK Elections Act 2020 imposes loyalty to Pakistan as a prerequisite for political parties, effectively silencing those advocating for the unification and independence of Jammu Kashmir”.

Notably, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, banned terrorist groups have been operating under various names and have been allowed to roam freely, perpetuating instability. While condemning the extremism in POK, he said that freedom of expression, speech, movement, and assembly has been systematically curtailed for decades. “In order to silence dissent, anti-terror laws are weaponized, resulting in book bans and the persecution of civil society, nationalist activists, and human rights advocates”, Sarfraz told the UN.

Apart from that, Sarfraz also discussed the issue of the allocation of forestry land and tourist resorts in disputed areas to its military and citizens. This is a violation of the Jammu Kashmir State Subject Rule of 1927. This has changed the region's demographics and harmed the environment, as per ANI reports.

“Unequal access to quality education, limited healthcare access, lack of basic facilities infrastructures’ shortage of electricity and water, corruption, growing extremism, lack of job opportunities, inflation, unemployment and political instability are some of the challenges faced by these regions said the activist.

Highlighting the fact that PoK people have gone through innumerable issues related to social, economic and religious, he has urged the UN to take note of these violations. He has also asked Pakistan to abolish all discriminatory laws and uphold its international human rights obligations and conventions.