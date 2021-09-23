Fake COVID Vaccine Certificates On Rise Due To Black Marketing, Costs Up To 5,000: Study

Several countries have mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for people which will help them in staying safe and preventing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Also, vaccine certificates are being issued for monitoring the status of the people who have been vaccinated and who still need to get their jabs.

While the world struggles with the deadly COVID-19 virus, another issue has now started surfacing regarding fake vaccine certificates from various countries.

According to a recent study by an Israel-based cyber security firm, Check Point Research, it has been found that fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and test results are being sold for a huge amount of money on the messaging app, Telegram. That being said, around 29 countries including India have shown cases of fake vaccine certificates being issued from the black market. Further, the report also provides an estimated price charged for a fake vaccination certificate which is around Rs 5,520 in India.

The vaccine certificates are sold at a more heavy price in other countries such as around 200 US dollars for a registered CDC vaccine certificate.

Speaking on the same, the Head of Check Point Software Technologies, Oded Vanunu said that people are trying to avail fake vaccination certificates to gain access to activities which has been restricted for non-vaccinated people. "There are people who don't want to take the vaccine but still want the freedoms that come with vaccinations", he added.

Vanunu further said that people are turning to Darknet and Telegram due to which thousands of people are now following these fraudulent groups.

Meanwhile, speaking on the reason behind a hike in people availing fake certificates and test results from the black market, he said that it is due to the recent regulations imposed on travelling from one place to another. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several state governments in India have implemented necessary regulations. The regulations are applicable to people undertaking inter-state travel by air or road and are focused to limit and end the spread of the COVID-19. Those who are travelling within the country need a negative COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR report) or a vaccination certificate for going to states with a large influx of tourists.

