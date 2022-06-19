Father's Day 2022: Google Comes Up With Heartwarming GIFs To Wish All Dads Out There

Fathers hold a very special position in our lives as they not only are the foundation of families but also stand as the strength of the family members. In this regard, Father's Day is celebrated every year to honour such fathers and further thank them for being there with all the support and help.

Father's Day which is celebrated on June 19 every year falls on Sunday this year and social media platforms are already abuzz with quotes, messages, and best wishes for all the dads out there. On this day, Google has also come forward to make the day special by sharing its popular and unique 'Google Doodle'.

Celebrating all the fathers in the world, Google this year has come up with another of its unique doodle with the help of GIFs. Multiple GIFs with hands show a beautiful bond between the child and father. While the first GIF shows the handprints of the father and the child, another one shows them holding hands as a sign of the lifelong bond that the relationship holds.

With its creativeness and emotions held together, Google Doodle has again won the hearts of the people.

Father's Day celebrations

Notably, Father's Day is celebrated annually on June 19 in India which follows the American date. However, in countries like Portugal, Spain, Croatia, and Italy, Father's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of September, while in countries like Norway Sweden, and Finland, the day is commemorated on the second Saturday of November.

Father's Day: History and significance

The concept of Father's Day was established by American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart's daughter Sonora Smart Dodd who wanted to honour her father who raised her and younger brother alone after her mother died at the age of 16.

While listening to a church sermon on Mother's Day one day, Sonora felt that fathers also need recognition just like mothers. Following this, she approached the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and asked them to recognize her father's birthday, June 5, as Father's Day. However, later it was decided to commemorate the occasion on the third Sunday of the month.



Image: Google