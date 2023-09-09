Following AU, Argentina Calls For Inclusion Of Latin America & Caribbean States’ To G20

In a remarkable display of international camaraderie, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez expressed his admiration for India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit amid the ongoing global uncertainties, including the Ukrainian conflict. During an interview with ANI, Fernández commended India's role, stating, "India has been a wonderful host and president of the G20…It is a very hard moment to organise an event such as the G20 right now because of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation that the world is undergoing right now…."

Highlighting the unique bond between India and Argentina, President Fernandez emphasised, "We (India-Argentina) do have a very long-standing relationship. That is why the link between Argentina and India is so special…." He noted that their shared icon, Lionel Messi, exemplified the cultural connection between the two nations, but what truly mattered was their aligned global perspectives.

Fernandez urges inclusion of Latin American and Caribbean States in G20

Alberto Fernandez also commended the expansion of the BRICS alliance, where Argentina was invited to join, and the proposal to establish a common currency, distancing itself from the US Dollar. He remarked, "…I believe that the founding partners of BRICS made a good decision, not just by founding BRICS…but also by incorporating other countries into the BRICS…"

Fernandez advocated for greater inclusivity within the G20, citing the recent inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a positive step. He asserted, "I have proposed that based on that decision, the G20 should incorporate the community of Latin American and Caribbean States which undergo a situation very similar to that of the African Union."

Fernandez acknowledges differences around the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fernandez pointed out regional differences in perspectives. He stated, "It is quite clear that north and south have quite different realities." He acknowledged the differing stances on the conflict and expressed his belief that Russia's actions were in error, highlighting the detrimental impact of the ongoing conflict on the global economy and ethics.

At the G20 summit, Fernandez also drew attention to the world's pressing challenges, such as food and climate crises, stating, "The world is undergoing a very significant food crisis and the truth is we are not solving it. And the world is also undergoing a huge climate crisis and the truth again is that we're not solving it either." He called for action over rhetoric.

Strengthening defence and cultural ties

Elaborating on the India-Argentina defence partnership, Fernandez mentioned Argentina's Defence Minister's visit to India and discussions regarding the BrahMos missile and Tejas fighter jet proposals. He remarked, "Well, the relationship between India and Argentina is very solid, very firm, and our trade relationship is growing every day…"

Simultaneously, India is in talks with Argentina for the export of 'Made in India' weapons, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Tejas fighter jets.

Fernandez also emphasised the cultural ties and shared values between India and Argentina, referencing the relationship between Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore and Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo. He concluded by highlighting their common icon, footballer Lionel Messi, and the shared commitment to values like nature preservation, human welfare, diversity, multilateralism, and pacifism, reinforcing the strength of their bilateral relationship.