A Tibetan protest in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla. (Image: ANI)
Ahead of the G20 summit, security forces have been deployed near north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla area in anticipation of a protest by some Tibetans on Friday, police officials said.
Majnu ka Tilla is a Tibetan settlement.
"We have barricaded a certain part of Majnu ka Tilla. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI.
#WATCH | The Tibetan community in Delhi stage a protest near Majnu Ka Tilla against the Chinese Government pic.twitter.com/SIbELQG0uj— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
The step has been taken in anticipation of a protest by Tibetans, the officials said.
The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in the national capital over the weekend.
#WATCH | On the protest by the Tibetan community, DCP North, Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi says, "We had received a request for a protest called by the Tibetan Youth Congress. We denied their request, however, to have a peaceful situation in the area in terms of law & order and… pic.twitter.com/G3puFMzwTI— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
In the run-up to the summit, security has been beefed up across the city, especially in New Delhi district, with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil.
Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.
