Former US Envoy To UN Nikky Haley Touts 3 Recent Massive Indian Global Successes

Expressing great support to India over its recent achievements, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian citizens for being elected to the UN Security Council. India made its non-permanent entry to the UNSC for the term 2020-2021 after being elected unopposed from the Asia-Pacific Group.

Nikki Haley, who is Indian-American, also congratulated India on being elected to chair the World Health Organisation’s Executive Board. The former envoy also acknowledged the country’s support to investigate the origins of Coronavirus, which has been opposed by China.

Congratulations to @narendramodi and the people of India for being elected to the UN Security Council and the chair of the WHO’s executive board. India has already supported calls to investigate the origins of the coronavirus — an inquiry China had fought to block. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 19, 2020

India elected as a non-permanent member of UNSC

The UN General Assembly annually elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis -- five for African and Asian States; one for the Eastern European States; two for Latin American and the Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

India has been elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

India chairs WHO’s Executive Board

India's Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took over as WHO Executive Board Chairman at the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board, held virtually. India was among 10 nations that were elected by the 73rd World Health Assembly to the Executive Board of the WHO for a period of three years. The other members include Botswana, Colombia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Oman, Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It was decided unanimously in 2019 that India will hold the chairperson’s position this year after the WHO’s South-East Asia group proposed New Delhi for the executive board for a three-year term.

