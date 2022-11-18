France's Macron Rejects Confrontation And Regional Hegemony Of A Single Power In Asia

France President Emmanuel Macron is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is being held in Bangkok. Leaders of 21 nations are attending the summit and discussing how to promote growth and economic cooperation in the region. China's president Xi Jinping is also attending the summit.

At the summit, Emmanuel Macron spoke out against confrontation in Asia. He said that France does not believe in regional hegemony and rejects confrontation, adding that France is for stability in the region. In his speech, Macron used the parable of two elephants. “We are in the jungle and we have two big elephants, trying to become more and more nervous. If they become very nervous and start war, it will be a big problem for the rest of the jungle. You need cooperation from a lot of other animals: tigers, monkeys, and so on," said Macron, as per a report from Japan Times.

France's Indo-Pacific strategy

In his speech, President Macron gave an insight into what France's foreign policy in Asia will be. France intends to play the role of a balancing power in the region. This is in line with Macron's wider view that escalation of conflict between US and China is bad for France and Europe. A significant amount of the European economy depends on market access to China. If a new Cold war breaks out, the fear is that the US will pressurise Europe to decouple from Chinese markets. Back in September, Macron gave an address to his nation's diplomats in which he talked about how the world getting divided between the US and China will be bad for France.

“Our Indo-Pacific strategy is how to provide dynamic balance in this environment. How to provide precisely a sort of stability and equilibrium which could not be the hegemony of one of those, could not be the confrontation of the two major powers," said the French president. France has several overseas territories in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean, and it considers itself an Indo-pacific power, with stake in the region. France's overseas territories are often ignored, but they are significant. In fact, France's largest land border is not with an European nation but with Brazil. Macron said that France's goal was to ensure that the region does not come under the grips of a regional power.

Image: AP