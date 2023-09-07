French President Emmanuel Macron To Meet PM Modi Over Lunch During G20 Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lunch on Sunday after the conclusion of the G20 summit here, officials said.

Macron is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday to participate in the G20 Leaders Summit at the Bharat Mandapam and have a bilateral meeting with Modi on Sunday.

During his two-day stay in India, Macron is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indonesia President Joko Widodo and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman.

Macron will leave for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.