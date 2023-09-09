French President Marcon Rushes To Bharat Mandapam As He Lands In New Delhi For G20 Summit

As the G20 summit commences in all its glory in India, French President Emanuel Macron became one of the last heads of state to make a touchdown in New Delhi. The French President’s aircraft landed at the New Delhi airport on Saturday. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel received Macron at the airport along with French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain. Just like other leaders, the French President was welcomed with a traditional dance performed by Indian folk dancers.

Immediately after landing in New Delhi, the French leader went to Bharat Mandapam where the two-day event is taking place.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Macron is due to have bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit of the French leader came months after PM Modi made a historic visit to the European nation. Upon his arrival, Macron became the final head of the state to step down in New Delhi for the summit after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to skip the event.

With his late arrival, the French President skipped the first session of the 18th edition of G20, titled “One Earth”. It was in this session PM Modi announced that the African Union will assume full membership of the international bloc. The French leader will be residing in Claridges for the two-day summit.

India-France building up closer ties

In July this year, Prime Minister Modi made a historic visit to France on Emmanuel Macron’s invitation. PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour. The visit marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. During his official visit, PM Modi was conferred with the country’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, which was bestowed upon him by Macron himself. The two leaders concluded the visit with new promises and hopes of boosting ties between India and France.

Apart from Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning for the summit. A host of other leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived on Friday for the summit.

