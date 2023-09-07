From Camel To Crocodile, The Unique Gifts World Leaders Exchanged At G20 In The Past

In the world of international diplomacy, exchanging gifts between state officials has long been a time-honored tradition aimed at fostering strong ties between nations. These gifts are often seen as powerful tools for soft diplomacy, transcending borders and cultures.

As world leaders prepare to convene in New Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit, we take a closer look at some of the most unique and sometimes comical diplomatic gifts that have been exchanged over the years.

Russia's Lavish Desk Set for the US in 2021

Less than a year before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine war, he made headlines by presenting his U.S. counterpart, President Joe Biden, with an extravagant Kholuy Lacquer miniature workshop desk writing set and pen valued at a staggering $12,000, according to the State Department. This extravagant gesture occurred during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, for the 2021 Russia-United States Summit.

Mongolia's Gift of a Horse to India in 2015

In 2015, then Mongolian Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg gifted a brown horse named Kanthaka to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mini Naadam sporting festival. This equine present was a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Mali's Camel Gift to France in 2013

France received a rather unexpected gift from Malian authorities in 2013, following their military intervention in Mali. Then French President François Hollande was given a new camel, replacing the original one which had met an unfortunate fate, being eaten by the family entrusted with its care in Timbuktu.

Australia's Crocodile Insurance for the US in 2011

In 2011, Australia raised eyebrows when it gifted then-U.S. President Barack Obama with an unusual form of protection: crocodile insurance. This policy would have paid out a substantial A$50,000 to then First Lady, Michelle Obama, in case the President found himself in a perilous encounter with a crocodile.

UK's Goose Fat Gift to Australia in 2011

During the same year, then-UK Foreign Minister William Hague aimed to provide warmth in diplomatic relations. He gifted his then Australian counterpart, Kevin Rudd, a tub of goose fat. This gesture was a playful remedy against the cold that Rudd had humorously complained about on Twitter.

Vanuatu's Unconventional Gift to the UK in 2010

In a truly unique and culturally significant offering, the Republic of Vanuatu presented Prince Philip with a straw penis sheath. The Tanna tribe had revered Prince Philip as a deity since the 1960s and '70s, and this gift was a symbol of their deep respect and connection.

US-Russian "Reset Button" Misadventure in 2009

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to symbolize improved relations between the United States and Russia by presenting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a red "reset button." However, the gift inadvertently drew smiles as the word "reset" was mistranslated into Russian as "overcharge," highlighting the delicate nature of diplomatic exchanges.

These unusual diplomatic gifts serve as reminders of the intricate dance of international diplomacy, where even the most unexpected offerings can play a crucial role in building and maintaining relations between nations.