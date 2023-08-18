From De-dollarisation To Ukraine Conflict, Here's What To Expect At BRICS Summit 2023

South Africa is gearing up to host 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg with an aim to balance out the Western dominance in the international arena. The body, which was officially formed in 2001, was renamed to include South Africa in 2010. Since then, the group has remained tight-knit with its five members conducting the summits frequently. However, with the changing International arena, the group is looking forward to expanding its influence in the world.

This year at least 40 heads of state and government will take part in the summit, making it one of the most highly anticipated events of 2023.

Over the years, the “exclusive club” became one of the most prominent international bodies. According to the World Bank, BRICS accounts for more than 40 per cent of the world’s population and has a combined GDP of a whopping $23 trillion i.e. 26% of the global economy. With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, the Western world is expected to keep a close eye on the 2023 edition of the summit. Here’s a look at what to expect at the Johannesburg conference.

Who’s Who of the International arena is heading to Johannesburg

The 15th edition of the summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22 to August 24. The summit is monumental since this is the first time the leaders of the member nations will come face to face after the COVID-19 pandemic. The heads of the states who are expected to take part in the event include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The were reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the summit. However, Putin will remain absent from the event amid an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit instead. According to Russian media, Putin is expected to join the event virtually.

The group has extended invitations to 67 other world leaders from Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Caribbean. Apart from this, 20 foreign dignitaries including the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union Commissioner Moussa Faki Mahamat and the President of the BRICS’ New Development Bank are expected to attend the event, Al Arabia reported. The event will also feature prominent business leaders from around the world.

What’s on the agenda?

Expansion of the body - One of the major agenda of the event will be the issue of the group’s expansion. Several nations from Asia, Africa and Europe are vying to join the highly influential bloc. In June this year, Iran formally applied for the group’s membership. Ahead of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a phone call in which they discussed the prospects of the Middle Eastern nation joining the party. Some of the other nations hoping to be part of the bloc include Algeria, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Indonesia, Argentina, Ethiopia and Egypt.

- Following the Russia-Ukraine war, there has been growing interest in conducting international trading in local currencies. The member nations are hoping to formulate a plan to conduct the same with the intention to reduce the group’s reliance on the mighty US dollar. Russia-Ukraine war - The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is expected to be at the center of attention at the summit. African nations will hope to discuss the now-defunct grain deal from which Russia withdrew earlier this year.

Overall, the 2023 BRICS Summit is indeed an event to look for. While the member nations are expected to strengthen ties with each other, it will be interesting to see if the body will open its gates to new members.