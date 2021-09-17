From Drugs To Human Trafficking, PM Modi Lists Out Four Key Issues At SCO Summit

Addressing the SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that neighbouring countries have been the most affected by the recent developments in the war-torn country. "So, regional focus and regional cooperation are very important in this context," he said.

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan can lead to a surge in the trafficking of drugs, illegal arms and human trafficking, the Prime Minister said, adding that the world needs to focus on four main issues.

SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Afghanistan: PM Modi lists 4 main issues

First issue: PM Modi said that the first main issue is that the new Taliban government is not inclusive and has taken place without negotiation. "This raises questions over the acceptance of the new system. The representation of women, minorities and all sections of Afghan society is essential," he said.

Second issue: PM Modi said that if instability and fundamentalism continue in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extreme ideologies. "Other extremist organisations might also get the encouragement to grab the power through violence," he said, adding that all countries have been victims of terrorism so "together we should ensure that Afghanistan soil is not used to spread terrorism."

"SCO Member Nations should develop strict norms over this issue. These norms can become a template for Global Anti-Terror Cooperation in the times to come. The norms should be based on the principle of zero tolerance against terrorism. It should have a code of conduct to put a check on activities like cross-border terrorism and terror financing," the PM said.

Third issue: The Prime Minister said that recent developments in Afghanistan could lead to an uncontrolled flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking. He noted that due to the presence of advanced weapons in the war-ravaged country, there is a risk of instability in the entire region. He asserted that the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) mechanism of SCO can play a positive role in monitoring and enhancing information sharing

Fourth issue: PM Modi said that there is a serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan due to obstacles in financial and trade flows. "The COVID challenge, along with it, is a cause of distress for them," he said.

He said that during these difficult times, India is willing to send food materials and medicines to Afghans. "Together we should ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan smoothly. There has been a special relationship between Indians and Afghans. All regional and global initiatives for Afghan society's help will have India's full support," PM Modi said.