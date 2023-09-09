From India To US, Nations Reaffirm Commitment To G20 As Premier Forum For Cooperation

India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions for the shared world.

As the G20's current and next three presidencies, India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States called for building on the "historic progress" of India's G20 presidency to address global challenges.

"We, the Leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, met on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions for our shared world," according to a joint statement.

"As the G20's current and next three Presidencies, we will build on the historic progress of India's G20 Presidency to address global challenges," the statement said.

In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, the four countries welcomed the G20's commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks.

"This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future," the statement said.

Also, a White House fact sheet said the United States is committed to the G20 and to building on the progress made in India's G20 presidency, starting with Brazil's Presidency in 2024 and South Africa's Presidency in 2025.

In a sign of the President's steadfast commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the United States will host the G20 in 2026.

As President Biden called for at the US-Africa Leaders' Summit last year, the United States is also pleased to have supported and now welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, a reflection of both the G20's vitality and the important role of Africa in the global economy.