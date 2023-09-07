From Joe Biden To Sunak: When Will G20 Leaders Land In India And Who Will Welcome Them

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Albanese's visit to India will be a part of a three-nation tour as he will depart for a trip to Indonesia and the Philippines after attending the meeting of the G20 grouping here in India. Biden will land on September 8 at 7 pm and he will be recieved by General VK Singh.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement. Australian Prime Minister Albanese will arrive in India tomorrow. He will stay at the Imperial Hotel, New Delhi during the G20 Summit. Albanese is expected to and in the afternoon, on Friday.

UK PM Rishi Sunak will be accompanied by NSA Tim Barrow

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make the maiden trip to India to attend the G20 Summit on the 9th and 10th of September. He will be accompanied by NSA Tim Barrow who will also participate in the crucial summit alongside Sunak. British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that Sunak and the UK delegation will help India to reach a joint communique, for which the consensus appears to be difficult due to Russia and China. "Despite [Russia's President Vladimir Putin] making it harder, we want the world to come together," said Ellis.

According to Barrow, Sunak and Prime Minister Modi will ink a bilateral investment treaty with India parallel to the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) between the two countries. Last month, the twelfth round of negotiations for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took place. Several UK officials travelled to New Delhi for negotiations, while many officials from Sunak's administration attended the negotiations, virtually. India also hosted the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Jaipur on August 24-25. When British Prime Minister Sunak arrives in India, a comprehensive dialogue on trade treaties will be held with the Indian delegation. "Sunak expected to engage with businesses and investors on issues related to FTA," Republic has learnt.

Meanwhile, on September 8, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also arrive in India to participate in the G20 Summit. "The goal of the [Japanese delegation] will be to actively convey Japan's stance and initiatives on important international issues," Republic Media Network has learnt. Key issues that will be discussed by Tokyo's Prime Minister Kishida at the G20 forum will include food security which has been drastically impacted due to Russia's war in Ukraine, development, health, and the promotion of digitalization. "As Japan holds the chair of the G7 this year, we will work with India," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. He added that India's outstanding leadership at G20, including its hosting Voice of Global South Summit, makes it vital to coordinate with the country on key global issues.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Republic of Korea First Lady Kim Keon Hee will arrive in the country on September 8 at 12 p.m. On September 9, Keon Hee will visit NGMA ( National Gallery of Modern Art ), and the duo will fly back on September 10. German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz will land in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Following is a list of ministers assigned duty to receive foreign dignitaries for the G20 Summit.

US President Joe Biden- General VK Singh

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni- Shobha Karandlaje

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina- Darshana Jardosh

UK PM Rishi Sunak- Ashwini Chaubey

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol- Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Australian PM Anthony Albanese- Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva- Nityanand Rai

French President Emmanuel Macron- Anupriyaa Patel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz- b L. Verma.

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth- Shripad Naik

Singapore PM Tharman Shanmugaratnam - L Murugan

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen - Prahlad Patel

Spain PM Pedro Sánchez - Shantanu Thakur

Chinese delegation- VK Singh

