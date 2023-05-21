From PM Modi & Biden's Hug To Zelenskyy's Arrival, A Look At Show-stealing Moments From G7

Quick links:
Day 2 of the G7 summit was eventful and was filled with several meetings and commitments for a better International order. Leaders including Biden, and PM Modi attended the G7 Outreach Session.
The event is organised in the Japanese city of Hiroshima and the country's PM Fumio Kishida hosted the event. Kishida spoke at the G7 working session on food, health and development.
One of the key highlights of the second day of the summit was the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President met multiple world leaders at the summit.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with the Ukrainian President and discussed wide-ranging issues. This was the first time 2 leaders met since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.
During the meeting, the Indian Premier made it clear that the ongoing war is "not a political matter" to him. The PM was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.
On the second day of the summit, an impromptu QUAD ceremony took place between Biden, Albanese, Kishida and PM Modi. The meet was cancelled earlier this week by the Australian PM.
During the meeting, the four leaders pledged to ensure security in the Indo-pacific region. The group opposed the destabilizing or unilateral actions taken by China in the region.
While being clicked for the group picture at the summit, PM Narendra Modi can be seen in all smiles as they shook hands with French President Macron. Biden can be seen chatting with other leaders.
French President Emmanuel Macron chit-chats with US President Joe Biden as leaders from G7 member states along with other nations pose for the photograph.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also sat down with UK PM Rishi Sunak. The two leaders talked about the war at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima.
On Saturday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders took stock of the entire gamut of India-France bilateral relations.
Modi also met Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh. They discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence.
On the second day, the Indian Prime Minister also sat down with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The talks focused on ways to further cement a friendship with S.Korea in key developmental sectors.