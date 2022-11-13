From PM Modi To Biden, Check The Full List Who Is Attending The G20 Summit In Indonesia

The G20 summit is slated to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from 15 to 16 November. The G20 emerged in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis. At that time, it was a forum whose aim was to bring together finance ministers and central bankers from different developed, developing and emerging nations. After the 2008 financial crisis, due to the subprime mortgage crisis in the US, the G20 summit was elevated into a multilateral summit where heads of nations and governments meet to discuss ways to solve global challenges.

Each year, different nations gain the presidency of G20 and host the summit, although the pandemic hindered this tradition. Now that the pandemic is over, Indonesia is hosting the summit. The meet will be held in the island of Bali, and all major world leaders, such as PM Modi and Joe Biden are expected to attend the summit, except Russian President Vladimir Putin. Until October end, it was expected that the Russian President would be attending the summit in person but last week, Putin decided to skip the summit, sending Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov instead.

Which leaders are attending the summit?

US President Joe Biden will be attending the summit. He is going to hold a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit. This meeting will be closely observed as it will be the first face to face meeting between Biden and Jinping, although both have met before, when Biden was vice president of US.

Jinping will be attending the summit. The trip to Bali will be his first international trip since getting an unprecedented 3rd term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. The meeting with Biden will also be his 1st meeting with a US President since the 20th Party Congress. He is expected to push Biden on the import restrictions imposed by the US on semiconductor technology.

PM Narendra Modi will be attending the summit and taking over the presidency of G20 from Indonesia. The next G20 summit will be held in India. PM Modi will meet with Joe Biden although it is not clear if a bilateral meeting between Xi Jinping and PM Modi will take place.

Since Russia's President Putin has decided to skip the summit, he will be represented by his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. Other leaders who are going to attend the summit are -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, President Of The European Union Council Charles Michel and President Of The European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen. It is not clear if the newly elected president of Brazil Lula Da Silva will visit.