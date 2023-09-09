From Red-carpet Arrivals To AU's Big Entry, A Peek Into G20 Day 1 Iconic Moments | In Pics

Quick links:
The 18th edition of the G20 Summit is currently underway in New Delhi. It commenced on September 9, Saturday.
For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first day of the mega event began by greeting fellow leaders as they walked down the red carpet at the Bharat Mandapam.
US President Joe Biden arrived at the venue in his armoured presidential state car dubbed "The Beast".
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reached with his wife, First Lady Rosângela da Silva.
The prime minister delivered a powerful address during the session. He underscored the need to boost human-centric development.
The session was also attended by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is at the summit to bring the world's attention to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
PM Modi stole the spotlight with the nameplate that was placed in front of him. It read "Bharat" instead of "India."