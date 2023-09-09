From Red-carpet Arrivals To AU's Big Entry, A Peek Into G20 Day 1 Iconic Moments | In Pics

Last Updated:

From Red-carpet Arrivals To AU's Big Entry, A Peek Into G20 Day 1 Iconic Moments

Take a look at everything that unfolded on the morning of Saturday, the first day of India's mega G20 Summit in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Deeksha Sharma
G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

The 18th edition of the G20 Summit is currently underway in New Delhi. It commenced on September 9, Saturday. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first day of the mega event began by greeting fellow leaders as they walked down the red carpet at the Bharat Mandapam. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

US President Joe Biden arrived at the venue in his armoured presidential state car dubbed "The Beast". 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reached with his wife, First Lady Rosângela da Silva. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi met Biden during the first session of the day on the topic "One Earth." 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

The prime minister delivered a powerful address during the session. He underscored the need to boost human-centric development. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

The session was also attended by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is at the summit to bring the world's attention to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

PM Modi stole the spotlight with the nameplate that was placed in front of him. It read "Bharat" instead of "India." 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

The highlight of the G20 Summit's Day 1 was the African Union's induction to the forum as a permanent member. 

