Ahead of the grand G20 Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs conducted a pre-summit press briefing highlighting what’s on the cards for the event. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other dignitaries conducted the briefing, calling India’s presidency a “proud moment”.

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant was the first one to give a keynote address recalling the time India assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia in December last year. "When India took over the G-20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide...India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the the world is one family," he said. Kant reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance that India’s G20 presidency will be all about “inclusivity”. “PM Modi said India's presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented. We've lived up to his vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive during our presidency,” he added.

Kant went on to highlight the key priorities of the G20 summit. “One Key priority for us was to have accelerated sustainable development goals because only 12 of the 169 SDGs are on track and we are way behind the schedule. We are midway at the 2030 Action Point,” he remarked. “But we are way behind. Therefore accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes, healthy outcomes, nutrition - all these were very critical for India's presidency,” he furthered.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | G 20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says, "When India took over the G 20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide...India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva… pic.twitter.com/cuFWsQEGkr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

#WATCH | G 20 in India | As he talks about key priorities for India's G 20 presidency, G 20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says, "Second key priority for us was to have accelerated sustainable development goals because only 12 of the 169 SDGs are on track and we are way behind the schedule.… pic.twitter.com/rW62n0PO6x — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

New Delhi declaration aims to boost the voice of the Global South

The G-20 Sherpa hinted at the New Delhi Declaration which will be announced after the summit. Kant highlighted that it will be one of the strongest documents to raise the voice of the Global South. “The New Delhi leaders' declaration that you will see post the Summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries,” he said. For the longest time, India has been touted as one of the major representatives to share the plight of the Global South in the international arena.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | G 20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says, "The New Delhi leaders' declaration that you will see post the Summit, you will see it as a Voice of Global South and the developing countries. No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and… pic.twitter.com/dBFdMtA89r — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

‘A discovery of new India’

After Kant, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla addressed the media highlighting how India has received a total of 100,000 visitors for its G20 presidency. "We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them, this has been a discovery of a new India. G 20 presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and to our citizens,” Shringla asserted. He also highlighted how India’s tradition will be showcased in full glory at the dinner which will organised by President Draupadi Murmu. "At the time of the dinner that will be hosted tomorrow by our President, there will be a musical or song which will play in the background. This will represent musicians from all parts of our country. But it will also include musical traditions from every nature - whether it is Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk, Bhajans, every aspect of music will be covered by these 77 musicians who will also include young students, people who have some disabilities, people who are from different walks of life across our country, They will also be displaying very rare musical instruments,” he added.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | G 20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla says, "We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them this has been a discovery of a new India. G 20

presidency will bring economic… pic.twitter.com/AReS7xM3Sj — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

PM’s Op-ed showcases India’s vision for G20

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that PM Modi’s op-ed highlights India’s prime vision of the G20 Summit. “If you really want to get a sense of India's vision, priorities and approach to the G 20 presidency, I would encourage all of you to read the Op-ed that the PM wrote yesterday. It captures a distilled essence of how India envisions and looks at the ongoing G20,” Kwatra asserted. In the Op-ed Prime Minister emphasised how India’s presidency at G20 aims for “human-centric globalisation”. Kwatra went on to highlight how coming together of 41 world leaders highlights PM Modi’s successful leadership. "The coming together of the 41 Heads of delegations, Heads of State/Govt, and Heads of international organisations in India, starting yesterday is under the PM's personal leadership and direction. It is essentially a celebration of the coming together of the G 20 family...This is the largest-ever participation of the Global South in India,” the Indian diplomat exclaimed

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "If you really want to get a sense of India's vision, priorities and approach to the G 20 presidency, I would encourage all of you to read the Op-ed that the PM has written yesterday. It captures a distilled essence of… pic.twitter.com/79mEWOzDPZ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023