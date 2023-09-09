From War In Ukraine To Stance Against Terrorism, Key Highlights Of G20 Declaration

On the first day of the Group of 20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of The New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration. The 37-page long document released following the second session of the summit titled ‘One Family’, reflected the ambition of the G20 member states. From reaching a consensus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to promoting inclusivity, the declaration entailed a new outlook on the international order.

“Friends I just received good news, With the hard work and cooperation of everyone involved, we have built a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration,” Prime Minister Modi said while announcing the adoption of the declaration. “My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he added. The announcement was followed by a standing ovation as the Prime Minister struck the gavel.

“We are One Earth, One Family, and we share One Future,” reads the preamble of the Declaration. “G20 cooperation is essential in determining the course the world takes. Headwinds to global economic growth and stability persist. Years of cascading challenges and crises have reversed gains in the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions continue to increase, with climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, drought, land degradation and desertification threatening lives and livelihoods. Rising commodity prices, including food and energy prices, are contributing to cost of living pressures,” the declaration further reads. In the Joint Communique, the member nations pledged to take initiative for a better future.

What does the declaration entail?

The following are categories the New Delhi Declaration delve on:

Accelerate strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. Accelerate the full and effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Pursue low-carbon emissions, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development. Improve access to medical countermeasures and facilitate more supplies and production capacities in developing countries. Promote resilient growth by urgently and effectively addressing debt vulnerabilities in developing countries. Scale up financing from all sources for accelerating progress on SDGs. Accelerate efforts and enhance resources towards achieving the Paris Agreement, including its temperature goal.

The top highlights

War in Ukraine, not the War against Ukraine

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war remained one of the major topics discussed at the G20 summit. The joint declaration gave out a stance on the war based on the consensus. “Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety,” the declaration reads. “In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” it furthered.

Reaching a consensus on war was one of the highly contentious issues. Under India’s G20 presidency, the international bloc drifted away from the way they referred to the ongoing war. In the Bali summit last year, the body used the phrase “war against Ukraine”. However, in the 18th edition of the summit, they referred to the conflict as “war in Ukraine”.

The case for sustainable and inclusive growth

The member nations pledge to protect the vulnerable and promote “equitable growth among the member nations. “Cascading crises have posed challenges to long-term growth. Facing an uneven recovery, and cognizant of the need to boost long-term growth, we will implement well-calibrated macroeconomic and structural policies,” the declaration reads. “We will protect the vulnerable, through promoting equitable growth and enhancing macroeconomic and financial stability. Such an approach will help resolve the cost-of-living crisis and unlock strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth." In an effort to promote inclusivity, under India’s presidency, the African Union assumed full membership of the body.

A strong stance against terrorism

In the New Delhi declaration, the international body expressed strong condemnation towards terrorism, calling it the most serious threat to international security. “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognizing the commitment of all religions to peace,” the statement reads. To tackle the issue of money laundering, the group agreed to increase resources needed to boost the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).