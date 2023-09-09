G-20 in India: Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino on global challenges

After session one at G20 was completed, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino shared views on how to tackle global challenges. Notably, Spain's Vice President came to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi at the last minute, after Spanish President Pedro Sánchez tested positive for COVID-19.

While giving an interview to the reporters at Bharat Mandapam Media Centre, Spain's Vice President said, "There has been a very strong call for multilateralism and confidence in our joint ability to cooperate and to work together to face global challenges such as climate change."

Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino attends G20 Summit

On the European Union's plan to join G20, Calvino shared that the discussion in the morning session has focused on this and that Spain would welcome the European Union joining G20. Further, she added, "A joint agreement to fulfil the commitments made in Paris and the different international Summits. There was a joint commitment to contribute to the upcoming CoP28 meeting also."

Calvino has been filling in for Spain's President Pedro Sánchez who has tested positive and has skipped G20 Summit. The news of his absence came on September 7 through a social media platform. Taking To X (formally Twitter) Sánchez wrote, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine."

Esta tarde he dado positivo en COVID y no podré viajar a Nueva Delhi para asistir a la Cumbre del G-20.



Me encuentro bien.



España estará magníficamente representada por la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y el ministro de Exteriores, UE y Cooperación. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 7, 2023

While giving an update on his health condition, the Spanish President further added that Spain would be "magnificently represented by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation." With this new update, Sánchez has become the third world leader to have pulled out of the G20 Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are the other two leaders who will not be visiting Delhi.

