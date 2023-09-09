G20 Adopts New Delhi Declaration On Ukraine, 'Use Or Threat Of Use Of Nuclear Weapons...'

The G20 members have reached a consensus around the Ukraine war which has been raging since February 24, 2022. The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit on Saturday proved that New Delhi has cleared the hurdle of language over the Ukraine war.

On the first day of the G20 Summit on September 9, PM Modi slammed his gavel thrice to announce the adoption of the Delhi leaders declaration. At the first session of the Summit 'One Earth' at the Bharat Mandapam Complex, PM Modi called on the G20 members to "transform this global trust deficit into trust and confidence."

The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has called for a "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine" and appealed to the member states to "refrain from the threat of use of force to seek territorial acquisition" or act against the territorial integrity of any state. The declaration also emphasised the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons to be "inadmissible".

"Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety." In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state, the declaration stated.

India overcomes major hurdle

The adoption of the Delhi declaration holds immense significance as it proves the leaders are on the same page regarding the communique considering the disagreements that have persisted over certain wordings regarding the Ukraine war.

"Historical and Path breaking G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's leadership in today’s world," G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant posted on X.

A similar consensus was reached by the leaders during the G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali where the leaders stressed on the human suffering and the fragility of the world's economy.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks," the Bali declaration released in November, 2022 said.

New Delhi Declaration adopted at G20

Recalling the declaration at the G20 Summit Indonesia's Bali, the Delhi declaration said that the natural position and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly was reiterated. The said positions and resolutions were also mentioned in the Bali declaration as majority of the nations at UNSC and UNGA deplored the Russian aggression against Ukraine and called for its withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the Delhi declaration stated.

Notably, the differences over the war between Russia and the west put India in a difficult position as New Delhi has been advocating for dialogue and diplomacy while buying discounted Russian oil at record amounts. The Ukraine crisis was the reason why the foreign ministers' meeting in March this year saw a discord between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.