G20 Commits To Harness Digital Technologies And Support High-quality Education

Recognising the importance of investment in supporting human capital development, the G20 on Saturday committed to harness digital technologies to overcome digital divides for all learners and support educational institutions and teachers in keeping pace with emerging trends and technological advances The G20 members, in its Leaders' Declaration, supported promoting open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration and encourage mobility of students, scholars, researchers and scientists across research and higher education institutions.

"We are committed to inclusive, equitable, high-quality education and skills training for all, including for those in vulnerable situations. We recognize the importance of investment in supporting human capital development. We recognise the importance of foundational learning (literacy, numeracy, and socioemotional skills) as the primary building block for education and employment," the Declaration said.

"We reiterate our commitment to harness digital technologies to overcome the digital divides for all learners and extend support to educational institutions and teachers to enable them to keep pace with emerging trends and technological advances including AI," it added.

The Declaration emphasised on expanding access to high-quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

"We reaffirm our commitment to promote open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration and encourage mobility of students, scholars, researchers, and scientists across research and higher education institutions," it said.