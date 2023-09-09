Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 9, announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration as the G20 member countries built a consensus on multiple issues including trade, finance, technology, environment, and terrorism. The biggest achievement, however, was an agreement on the language regarding the war in Ukraine which many believed would be shunned during the G20 Summit.

In line with PM Modi's message that this is "not an era of war," the declaration called for dialogue and diplomacy and put an end to human suffering resulting from the war which has lasted for over 500 days.

"History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation. https://t.co/OglSaEj3Pf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

New Delhi declaration in line with PM Modi's message

In September 2022, PM Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, where he conveyed his message regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” PM Modi told Putin who replied that he wants the conflict to end as soon as possible. Echoing this message, the G20 members agreed that "Today’s era must not be of war" in the declaration.

He also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima on May 20. During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said that he sees the war as "an issue of humanity" and empathises with the people of Ukraine. He also assured Zelenskyy of doing everything in his power to end the war. The Delhi declaration also underscored "the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine" and its ripple effects on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth.

Stating that there were different views and assessments of the situation, the declaration said, "All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

'Emphasising the importance of sustaining food and energy security, we called for the cessation of military destruction or other attacks on relevant infrastructure. We also expressed deep concern about the adverse impact that conflicts have on the security of civilians thereby exacerbating existing socio-economic fragilities and vulnerabilities and hindering an effective humanitarian response," it further said.