G20 Draft Communique Uses Phrase Used By PM Modi: 'Today's Era Must Not Be Of War'

As the Russian army continues to ravage Ukraine even after eight months, world leaders who have been attending the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia will state that today’s era “must not be of war”. According to a draft communique agreed upon by diplomats, the countries will condemn threats of nuclear weapons use, reported The Financial Times. "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy," two diplomats who were familiar with the draft told the media.

As per reports, the final draft which will be adopted by the G20 leaders came after a series of negotiations between officials from western countries and Russia and China. Further, the draft collective calls Russia to refrain its idea of utilising nuclear weapons against the already war-ravaged nation and asked President Vladimir Putin and his Ukranian counterpart to adopt the path of diplomacy. "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," the draft statement said.

G20 Draft communique echoes PM Modi's earlier statement

Notably, the drat has adopted the same statement echoed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan's Samarkand. He had told the Russian leader that "today's era is not of war". Though the official draft was agreed upon by country delegates on Monday night, it is yet to be signed by all the leaders of G20. Meanwhile, an Indonesian official told FT that discussions on the draft statement were “still dynamic” and might change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a crucial G20 Summit in Bali, again reiterated to end the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war conflict and asserted that the world must find a collaborative solution to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in the war-torn nation. Reiterating India's stance over the brutal war, PM Modi replicated how the Second World War wreaked havoc on the whole world and added how the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," said the Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia/AP