G20 In Delhi: Cops Inspect Crowded Areas, Malls, Metro Stations With Sniffer Dogs

On the eve of G20 Summit conference in Delhi, security was stepped up in neighbouring Noida with police personnel along with anti-bomb squads and sniffer dog teams patrolling the city's crowded areas on Friday evening.

The police teams patrolled the popular Sector 18 market, nearby shopping malls and metro stations, among other places witnessing high footfall while vehicles were also checked randomly, according to an official statement.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he looked forward to have productive discussions with them over the next two days.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

"Under the direction of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, police teams under supervision of DCP Harish Chander and led by ACP Rajneesh Verma inspected security arrangements at malls like DLF, Gardens Galleria, Sector 18 and Atta Market, Sector 37 and other crowded areas in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi," the Noida police said.

"Sniffer dogs and anti-bomb teams were also deployed for the security inspections that were also carried out at metro stations like Botanical Garden and others. Vehicles were also checked intensively during the inspections," it added.

The Noida Police has already enforced diversions for heavy and commercial vehicles entering Delhi in view of the global event. The restrictions came into force at 5 pm Thursday and would continue till 11.59 pm on Sunday, according to officials.