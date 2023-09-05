The 18th G20 Summit Is All Set To Kick Off In New Delhi Under India's Presidency

On arrangements for delegates in Bharat Mandapam, G-20 Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi says, "In this summit, we are prepared to manage 10,000 people. And they are divided into many groups. One is for VVIPs, heads of delegations, leaders, and ministers. After that accompanying delegation, country delegation. Other than that, we are expecting 2500-3000 media (personnel). Then there are Indian government employees. There is a support staff that is reviewing the security and other arrangements. Craftspeople are there who are participating. Managing all of this is a huge organisational scheme. We have been working on it for months. One of the advantages of the G-20 summit would be that we can tell the world that we are ready to organise any kind of event..."

