The 18th G20 Summit Is All Set To Kick Off In New Delhi Under India's Presidency

The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, India.
"Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," tweeted Joe Biden, President of the United States of America
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosted a dinner for Finance Ministers of G 20 countries, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, ahead of G 20 summit, in Delhi
On arrangements for delegates in Bharat Mandapam, G-20 Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi says, "In this summit, we are prepared to manage 10,000 people. And they are divided into many groups. One is for VVIPs, heads of delegations, leaders, and ministers. After that accompanying delegation, country delegation. Other than that, we are expecting 2500-3000 media (personnel). Then there are Indian government employees. There is a support staff that is reviewing the security and other arrangements. Craftspeople are there who are participating. Managing all of this is a huge organisational scheme. We have been working on it for months. One of the advantages of the G-20 summit would be that we can tell the world that we are ready to organise any kind of event..."
Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit.
Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit
"Hello, Delhi! It's great to be in India for this year's G20," tweeted President of the United States Joe Biden.
In a momentous display of diplomatic unity and a reaffirmation of their enduring partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden of the United States joined forces today in New Delhi. The joint statement released during this momentous occasion lays the groundwork for transformative collaboration in various domains. The leaders, in a display of unwavering commitment to shared values, aim to tackle global challenges while advancing a vision of a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.
Li Qiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China, arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit.
World Bank President Ajay Banga arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit
"On the eve of #G20 I met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom@RishiSunak in India. A pleasant and useful opportunity for discussion on the main international issues, on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and on a fundamental issue for both our Governments such as that linked to migration, on which we are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation," tweeted the Italian premier.
"Happy to have welcomed@POTUS@JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," tweeted PM Modi
"India is glad to welcome you, President@alferdez. Looking forward to your insightful views during the G20 Summit proceedings," tweeted PM Modi.
NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) building lit up in view of the G 20 summit
World Bank President Ajay Banga landed in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20. Li has arrived in Xi Jinping's stead as the Chinese President announced that he would be unable to attend the G20 summit. This marks the first that Xi has missed the event.
Sound and fountain show being organised at Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Delhi.
"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA," tweeted PMO India.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit He was received by MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Spouses of G20 leaders participating in the New Delhi Summit will visit the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), which will be showcasing artefacts from museums of Chennai, Kolkata and Chandigarh, representing Indian Culture and craftsmanship.
"Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at@inBritish - a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India," tweeted British PM Rishi Sunak.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lands in New Delhi for the G20 summit.
US President Joe Biden arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi to hold a bilateral meeting.
President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit.
"Praying for your good health and speedy recovery @sanchezcastejon. We shall miss your insightful views during the upcoming G20 Summit. At the same time, a warm welcome to the Spanish delegation which has come to India," tweeted PM Modi.
