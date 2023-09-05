Last Updated:

The 18th G20 Summit Is All Set To Kick Off In New Delhi Under India's Presidency

The G20 Summit is set to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency. The mega event will be attended by prominent world leaders and serve as a platform to address major global challenges.

G20 India

The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, India.

00:05 IST, September 9th 2023
LIVE BLOG concluded

This Live Blog has been closed. A fresh blog will go LIVE on Saturday morning to give you the latest updates of the G20 summit being held in New Delhi under India's Presidency.

Meanwhile, for all latest updates, please click here.

23:12 IST, September 8th 2023
United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic: Biden tweets

"Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," tweeted Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

23:12 IST, September 8th 2023
23:04 IST, September 8th 2023
Finance Minister hosts dinner for G20 Finance ministers in New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosted a dinner for Finance Ministers of G 20 countries, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, ahead of G 20 summit, in Delhi

22:37 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | G20 Special Secretary gives an insight on the special arrangements at the G20 venue

On arrangements for delegates in Bharat Mandapam, G-20 Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi says, "In this summit, we are prepared to manage 10,000 people. And they are divided into many groups. One is for VVIPs, heads of delegations, leaders, and ministers. After that accompanying delegation, country delegation. Other than that, we are expecting 2500-3000 media (personnel). Then there are Indian government employees. There is a support staff that is reviewing the security and other arrangements. Craftspeople are there who are participating. Managing all of this is a huge organisational scheme. We have been working on it for months. One of the advantages of the G-20 summit would be that we can tell the world that we are ready to organise any kind of event..."

22:00 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Netherlands PM touches down in Delhi

Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

 

22:00 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Brazil President lands in Delhi

Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit

22:00 IST, September 8th 2023
US President Biden: Hello Delhi!

"Hello, Delhi! It's great to be in India for this year's G20," tweeted President of the United States Joe Biden.

21:48 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | White House releases a Joint Statement from India

In a momentous display of diplomatic unity and a reaffirmation of their enduring partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden of the United States joined forces today in New Delhi. The joint statement released during this momentous occasion lays the groundwork for transformative collaboration in various domains. The leaders, in a display of unwavering commitment to shared values, aim to tackle global challenges while advancing a vision of a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Read the full Joint Statement here.

21:26 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | Li Qiang, China's premier lands in New Delhi

Li Qiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China, arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

21:26 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | World Bank Prez Ajay Banga's big welcome to India

World Bank President Ajay Banga arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit

21:15 IST, September 8th 2023
Italian PM Meloni meets UK PM Rishi Sunak in New Delhi

"On the eve of #G20 I met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom@RishiSunak in India. A pleasant and useful opportunity for discussion on the main international issues, on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and on a fundamental issue for both our Governments such as that linked to migration, on which we are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation," tweeted the Italian premier.

21:13 IST, September 8th 2023
Our meeting was very productive: PM Modi on bilateral with Biden

"Happy to have welcomed@POTUS@JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," tweeted PM Modi

21:13 IST, September 8th 2023
PM Modi welcomes the President of Argentina to India

"India is glad to welcome you, President@alferdez. Looking forward to your insightful views during the G20 Summit proceedings," tweeted PM Modi.

21:13 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | Dazzling NDMC building lights up

NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) building lit up in view of the G 20 summit

21:01 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | World Bank President lands in New Delhi

World Bank President Ajay Banga landed in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.

20:57 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Singapore PM lands in New Delhi
20:57 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | China's Premier Li Qiang lands in New Delhi

Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20. Li has arrived in Xi Jinping's stead as the Chinese President announced that he would be unable to attend the G20 summit. This marks the first that Xi has missed the event.

20:49 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | A mesmerising sound & fountain show at the G2 venue for delegates

Sound and fountain show being organised at Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

20:39 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | Glimpses from the bilateral meeting between PM Modi & Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Delhi.

 

20:33 IST, September 8th 2023
PM Modi and US Prez Biden hold talks at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi

"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA," tweeted PMO India.

20:28 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Indonesian Prez lands in Delhi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit

 

20:14 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Turkish President lands in New Delhi

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit

20:12 IST, September 8th 2023
WATCH | Canada PM Trudeau arrives In New Delhi, accompanied by his son

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit He was received by MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

 

20:12 IST, September 8th 2023
Spouses of G20 leaders to visit NGMA

Spouses of G20 leaders participating in the New Delhi Summit will visit the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), which will be showcasing artefacts from museums of Chennai, Kolkata and Chandigarh, representing Indian Culture and craftsmanship.

19:58 IST, September 8th 2023
UK PM Sunak interacts with students at the British Council in New Delhi

"Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at@inBritish - a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India," tweeted British PM Rishi Sunak.

 

19:52 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Canadian PM lands in New Delhi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lands in New Delhi for the G20 summit.

19:38 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | Biden arrives at PM Modi's residence for bilateral meeting

US President Joe Biden arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi to hold a bilateral meeting.

19:32 IST, September 8th 2023
BREAKING | UAE President lands in Delhi

President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit.

19:30 IST, September 8th 2023
PM Modi wishes a speedy recovery to the Spanish PM who skipped the G20

"Praying for your good health and speedy recovery @sanchezcastejon. We shall miss your insightful views during the upcoming G20 Summit. At the same time, a warm welcome to the Spanish delegation which has come to India," tweeted PM Modi.

