G20 Summit LIVE: Saudi Crown Prince Received By President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

When asked if he is happy with the paragraphs on Ukraine in the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration or of he thinks it was compromise, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte says, "It was a compromise clearly. That is always the case when you come together as multilateral teams like the G20...I was happy with the fact that there were some key elements in the declaration which were very important and obviously, if I would have written it myself, it would have been different...We were with a whole bunch of people and I think it was good that India was able to broker a declaration by the 20, by all the members."

#WATCH | Bengaluru | When asked if he is happy with the paragraphs on Ukraine in the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration or of he thinks it was compromise, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte says, "It was a compromise clearly. That is always the case when you come… pic.twitter.com/8jK89bqKFw — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023