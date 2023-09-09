G20 Summit LIVE: Saudi Crown Prince Received By President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Quick links:
India & Saudi Arabia signed as many as eight agreements as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin visited New Delhi for the G20 Summit and a subsequent State visit.
"It (G20 summit) was a great success, I congratulate Indian govt for the successful summit. The declaration adopted has gone very well...it is important to expand G20 and include as many developing countries as possible so it is important for G20 to be inclusive", says Teodoro Maldonado, Ambassador of Ecuador on G20 summit and inclusion of African Union into G20.
#WATCH | Delhi: " It (G 20 summit) was a great success, I congratulate Indian govt for the successful summit. The declaration adopted has gone very well...it is important to expand G 20 and include as many developing countries as possible so it is important for G 20 to be… pic.twitter.com/lMn5uUjr6w— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
The G20 Summit in New Delhi adopted a leaders’ declaration, sending a positive signal of the G 20 working together to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery and global development. The leaders' declaration reflects China’s proposition and states that the G20 would act in concrete ways through partnerships. In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development: Chinese Embassy in New Delhi
"This declaration is good for all the participants (countries) and I think India did a lot, the organisation was very good. I salute all Indians...", says Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria on India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration.
#WATCH | Delhi: "This declaration is good for all the participants (countries) and I think India did a lot, the organisation was very good. I salute all Indians...", says Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria on India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration pic.twitter.com/YGefzypmMF— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
#WATCH | UP: Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
(Video source - PRO Vishwanath Temple) pic.twitter.com/G6J4xxHPUK
On the G 20 Summit, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "...The G20 Summit happened under India's presidency. Now, it has become G 21 with the inclusion of the African Union. The superpowers across the world came to India. India's diplomatic success is unprecedented..."
#WATCH | Lucknow: On the G 20 Summit, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "...The G 20 Summit happened under India's presidency. Now, it has become G 21 with the inclusion of the African Union. The superpowers across the world came to India. India's diplomatic success is… pic.twitter.com/NaUNXm9lRx— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2023
"Adding momentum to India-Saudi Arabia ties," tweeted PM Modi
Adding momentum to India-Saudi Arabia ties… pic.twitter.com/qqBrkCIGqs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2023
"We would like to extend our thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality. We the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia value the historical relationship between the 2 countries, and we look forward to deepening cooperation in all areas", says Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
#WATCH | Delhi: "We would like to extend our thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality. We the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia value the historical relationship between the 2 countries, and we look forward to deepening cooperation in all areas", says Crown Prince and PM of Saudi… pic.twitter.com/oFTTfCxSWr— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
"I have faith that your (Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud) meeting with PM Modi on strategic partnership and your participation in G20 summit have strengthened the ties between two countries further...", says President Droupadi Murmu
#WATCH | " I have faith that your (Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud) meeting with PM Modi on strategic partnership and your participation in G 20 summit have strengthened the ties between two countries further...", says… pic.twitter.com/fbwzemUCyt— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu and Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi this evening.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, Union Ministers and other delegates from Saudi Arabia were present at the meet.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi this evening.— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, Union Ministers and other… pic.twitter.com/65YOZdhK0I
On the African Union becoming the permanent member of the G20, the Consul General of Comoros speaks to Republic and says "It is a great moment for Africa and Comoros."
#BiggestStoryTonight | On the African Union becoming the permanent member of the G20, the Consul General of Comoros speaks to Republic and says "It is a great moment for Africa and Comoros."#G20 #G20SummitDelhi #G20India #G20 #AfricanUnion— Republic (@republic) September 11, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-… pic.twitter.com/UEsawRs8rp
On Global Biofuels Alliance, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says "I wanted India to become a biofuels producer, somehow we were not able to do it but today we have a different situation."
"As biofuel consumption increases and demand increases, you'll be spoilt for choice. Biofuels have a variety of fields," he further adds.
On Global Biofuels Alliance, Union Minister @HardeepSPuri says "I wanted India to become a biofuels producer, somehow we were not able to do it but today we have a different situation."— Republic (@republic) September 11, 2023
"As biofuel consumption increases and demand increases, you'll be spoilt for choice. Biofuels… pic.twitter.com/CraKcgeWpK
This is new India, Modi's India that deserves to be a member of the Security Council: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tells Republic
REPUBLIC SUPER EXCLUSIVE— Republic (@republic) September 11, 2023
This is new India, Modi's India that deserves to be a member of the Security Council: Union Minister @HardeepSPuri tells Republic's @shawansen
Don't miss a second, tune in to WATCH the big interview after India's G20 Summit success here-… pic.twitter.com/NLPH6ewMmA
"The banquet hosted by the President was interesting in many ways. The cuisine was just amazing...The celebration of the successful G20 summit was there," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Republic.
REPUBLIC SUPER EXCLUSIVE— Republic (@republic) September 11, 2023
'The banquet hosted by the President was interesting in many ways. The cuisine was just amazing...The celebration of the successful G20 summit was there,' Union Minister @HardeepSPuri tells Republic's @shawansen
Don't miss a second, tune in to WATCH… pic.twitter.com/dNARXsGsCe
REPUBLIC SUPER EXCLUSIVE— Republic (@republic) September 11, 2023
"I was very sure that we will have a declaration...," says Union Minister @HardeepSPuri while speaking to Republic's @shawansen on #ThisIsExclusive
Don't miss a second, tune in to WATCH the big interview after India's G20 Summit success here-… pic.twitter.com/S5BVAlJIvn
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia says, "Today, one of the main goals that we have is to activate this Bridge. The Bridge is done through StartUp India and Invest Saudi. I believe that under the leadership of both Govt organisations, with the Ministry of Investment in Saudi, a lot of things will be there. There will be a lot of initiatives that will spark this Bridge and we will work to see how can entrepreneurs solve a lot of problems that we are facing...We will make sure that Startup 20 will become a part of this bridge as well as the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance."
#WATCH | Delhi | Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia says, "Today, one of the main goals that we have is to activate this Bridge. The Bridge is done through StartUp India and Invest Saudi. I believe that under the leadership of both Govt organisations, with the… pic.twitter.com/YMZmLPKGHB— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
#WATCH | G 20 in India | More visuals from the recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi pic.twitter.com/0BidIuuEdo— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
At 'India-Saudi Investment Forum 2023', Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says, "In recent times, there has been accelerated engagement between the two countries, both at the govt level and the private sector level...It is incumbent on me as a friend and family with every Indian to extend a number of congratulations...Today the whole world is focused on one of the most successful G 20 Summits...As part of your family, we can tell that we are really proud..."
#WATCH | Delhi: At 'India-Saudi Investment Forum 2023', Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says, "In recent times, there has been accelerated engagement between the two countries, both at the govt level and the private sector level...It is… pic.twitter.com/zFXz0rsoqg— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "The significance is in connecting the markets of those countries as well as the markets of other countries. We want to capitalise on what we can do together - our expertise, our capacity, our capabilities - not only in terms of research and development & investment but also the opportunities in the various fields of cooperation and collaboration that we can work on together, connecting our markets to other markets."
#WATCH | Delhi | On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "The significance is in connecting the markets of those countries as well as the markets of other countries. We want to capitalise on what we can do together… pic.twitter.com/zYc5v2Z7ER— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On African Union becoming a permanent member of the G20, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "The African continent is important and the fact that the African Union has not been represented before at the G20, is not something that should have been the case. But now, we have corrected that. The African Union is going to continue to be part of the process and this brings the voice of all Africas into the G20 as a platform."
#WATCH | Delhi | On African Union becoming a permanent member of the G20, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "The African continent is important and the fact that the African Union has not been represented before at the G20, is not something that should have… pic.twitter.com/CIUGP79Lyr— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "Very successful! You could see it from all the bilateral, trilateral and multilateral engagements that took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Besides the G20 itself, the consensus that was arrived at the Declaration was a process that started quite some time ago...to make sure that the Declaration was a Declaration worthy of the Indian presidency of the G20."
#WATCH | Delhi | On India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "Very successful! You could see it from all the bilateral, trilateral and multilateral engagements that took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.… pic.twitter.com/uqwvQKyc0u— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "Very well done, India's G20 team and the Indian Government on a very well organised not only G20 Summit but the entire process...We are very proud to be a part of this process. We are very proud to be a strategic partner and friend of India."
#WATCH | Delhi | On India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration, UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali says, "Very well done, India's G20 team and the Indian Government on a very well organised not only G20 Summit but the entire process...We are very proud to be a… pic.twitter.com/EgdPRGLDoU— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
"A presidential meet and greet! The Embassy staff and their families had the opportunity to connect with @POTUS, an experience they won't forget!" tweeted the US Embassy in India.
A presidential meet and greet! The Embassy staff and their families had the opportunity to connect with @POTUS, an experience they won't forget! pic.twitter.com/Zr7prkKQKw— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 11, 2023
When asked if he is happy with the paragraphs on Ukraine in the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration or of he thinks it was compromise, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte says, "It was a compromise clearly. That is always the case when you come together as multilateral teams like the G20...I was happy with the fact that there were some key elements in the declaration which were very important and obviously, if I would have written it myself, it would have been different...We were with a whole bunch of people and I think it was good that India was able to broker a declaration by the 20, by all the members."
#WATCH | Bengaluru | When asked if he is happy with the paragraphs on Ukraine in the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration or of he thinks it was compromise, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte says, "It was a compromise clearly. That is always the case when you come… pic.twitter.com/8jK89bqKFw— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On trading in India-Saudi Arabia national currencies, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "The two sides have started discussing this. It is only at a discussion stage, proposals and concept notes have been exchanged. The Saudi side is aware that we have worked out similar arrangements with other countries in the region. So, the discussions will be beginning or have already begun."
#WATCH | On trading in India-Saudi Arabia national currencies, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "The two sides have started discussing this. It is only at a discussion stage, proposals and concept notes have been exchanged. The Saudi side is aware that we have worked out… pic.twitter.com/igLZz1urYz— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On the question on Defence Cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "We have an ongoing defence cooperation which is going on very well. We had joint naval exercises. We are now exploring the possibility of taking these joint exercises to other domains. The other important aspect is the joint collaboration in terms of defence manufacturing. This is something which both sides are keen about..."
#WATCH | On ANI's question on Defence Cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "We have an ongoing defence cooperation which is going on very well. We had joint naval exercises. We are now exploring the possibility of taking these joint… pic.twitter.com/5jxB06gQdx— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "The two sides recognised this as one of the major outcomes of the G20. It is one of the biggest such plurilateral agreements connecting several countries...It is actually connecting our like-minded partner countries in different geographic zones which is extremely important...It is something which we are all looking forward to. It would need close coordination and work with all the partner countries in that."
#WATCH | On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "The two sides recognised this as one of the major outcomes of the G20. It is one of the biggest such plurilateral agreements connecting several countries...It is actually… pic.twitter.com/kAc91D1W2m— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
On India-GCC FTA, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "One of the primary reasons why there was a delay was that there was a change in the chief negotiators. Now the chief negotiator of the GCC has been appointed. Earlier, the terms of reference had been exchanged. Now the two sides would go into those terms of reference and now that the GCC chief negotiator has also been appointed, I think the negotiations would be brought back on track since there is a keenness on both sides to complete these negotiations as early as possible."
#WATCH | On India-GCC FTA, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed says, "One of the primary reasons why there was a delay was that there was a change in the chief negotiators. Now the chief negotiator of the GCC has been appointed. Earlier, the terms of reference had been exchanged.… pic.twitter.com/djM0HyACCL— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed briefs the media on the State visit of Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud "I am happy to share with you that during this visit as many as eight agreements have been signed..."
#WATCH | Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed briefs the media on the State visit of Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
"I am happy to share with you that during this visit as many as eight agreements have been signed..." pic.twitter.com/P0vk2QUEF6
Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed briefs the media on the State visit of Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud "...The two sides also agreed to expedite the India-GCC FTA negotiations which they felt would act as a catalyst for further strengthening our economic cooperation between the two sides. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the FinTech field and explore trading in the local currencies..."
#WATCH | Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed briefs the media on the State visit of Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
"...The two sides also agreed to expedite the India-GCC FTA negotiations which they felt would act as a catalyst… pic.twitter.com/Av20trq2SY
Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed briefs the media on the State visit of Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud "Both sides extended their full support to the early implementation of the west coast refinery projects...The two sides agreed to set up a joint task force to help in identifying and channelling the 100 Billion Dollar investments which was actually promised by the Saudi side...to have a monitoring committee to ensure that the progress in these refinery projects is done as per the plan laid down by both sides."
#WATCH | Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed briefs the media on the State visit of Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
"Both sides extended their full support to the early implementation of the west coast refinery projects...The… pic.twitter.com/js19I0a6tz