G20 Meet: Health Min Mandaviya Details India’s Response To Monitor Global Impact Of COVID

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, attended the G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 on the topic "People, Planet, and Prosperity," hosted by the Italian Presidency on Sunday. Mandaviya also presented India's response to monitoring the Global Health Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full assessment of its ramifications in implementing Sustainable Development Goals, according to a tweet by the Minister.

Mandaviya meets Brazilian counterpart to discuss Indo-Brazil healthcare connections

Mandaviya also met with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga to discuss ways to boost Indo-Brazil healthcare connections. "Had an excellent discussion with Mr Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health for Brazil, for better cooperation in healthcare. We spoke about One Health & the introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Also, offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB.," Mandaviya said in a tweet. Nano Urea Liquid is a Long-Term Plant Nutrition Solution that improves nutrient use efficiency while reducing soil, water, and air pollution.

"Had an Interaction with Mr Roberto Speranza, Health Minister, Italy to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the field of health and medicine," he stated in a series of tweets. "Discussed giving priority in travel to Indian vaccinated students enrolled in Italian educational institutions. Also, invited Italian pharmaceutical companies to invest and expand their business in India," he further tweeted.

He also met UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javed. In a tweet, he wrote, "Interacted with Rt. Hon. Sajid Javid, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and highlighted various areas of cooperation in the field of healthcare. Our discussions included ways to promote digital health & enhancing access to new models of telemedicine."

Mandaviya invites Sajid Javid to India

In a separate tweet, the minister stated that he had asked Sajid Javid to visit India and had outlined a strategy for a new health conversation between the two nations. He noted that the United Kingdom praised India's COVID management and congratulated the country for providing the first COVID-19 vaccine shot to more than half the population. According to him, their conversations included measures to enhance digital health and expand access to new telemedicine forms.

(Inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image Credit: @mansukhmandviya/Twitter