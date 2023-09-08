G20 Meeting 'occasion To Get Clarity About Russian Behaviour': EU's Charles Michel

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the G20 meeting "is one more occasion to make clarity about the Russian behaviour," adding that there was now a need for Russia's ally China to "play a positive role at a global level." Michel, who is here in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, said, "When we have a permanent member [Russia] of the Security Council deciding to long-shoot an attack, a war it is a blatant violation of the UN Charter."

"This is something very serious. So, we are acting very united and very firm in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia," said EU's Charles Michel on Friday. "By launching this war against Ukraine and transforming the Black Sea into a battlefield, Russia is shooting again a missile against the developing countries," he added.

European Council President thanks PM Modi, India for leadership

President of the European Council Michel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for its leadership and priorities as the country took the Presidency of the G20. "PM Modi asked a question: Can the G20 go further? Can we shift our fundamental mindset for the benefit of all humanity? I believe we can and that's why we are - to work towards making the world a favourable place for everyone no matter where they live. I would like to thank PM Modi and India for their leadership and their priorities," Michel said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold more than 15 bilaterals with world leaders on G20 sidelines, including with the US President Joe Biden. This year, India has proposed to invite the African Union, which consists of all fifty-five African countries, to join the G20 as a full member.

When asked about the possibility of the African Union to be a part of the G20 this weekend, Michel said "I don't think that this G20 will dissolve in two days all the problems of the world...But I feel it can be a route step in the direction to ensure to make it happen and to support the Indian presidency. This is how the EU considers its role."