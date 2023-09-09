G20 Members Give Consensus To The African Union To Become A Permanent Member Of G20

At the G20 Summit inaugural address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 on Saturday. After the announcement, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani got up from his seat and hugged PM Modi.

The emotions were high at Bharat Mandapam for the African Union. While announcing the African Union as a permanent member of G20, PM Narendra Modi said, "I believe there is consensus on African Union membership of G20."

#WATCH | G 20 in India | President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani takes his seat as the Union becomes a permanent member of the G20. pic.twitter.com/Sm25SD80n9 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

African Union receives permanent seat at G20

As per the officials, the Group of 20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status. The move gave the 55-member African Union, which is currently classified as an “invited international organization,” the same status as the EU. The move is aimed at giving African nations a strong voice on global concerns including climate change and emerging market debt, especially as developing markets in the Global South assume a more significant role in International affairs.

Modi bats for African Nations

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the G20 leaders pitching for full membership to the African Union at its New Delhi summit. Notably, while making his opening address he expressed condolences to the victims of the Morocco earthquake at the G20 Summit opening statement. After this, he welcomed the global leaders to the forum and emphasized that "we need to remember and recall the message of humanity." The PM stressed that the 'human-centric' approach to resolving the issues of the world, particularly the Global South is integral.

President of the European Council Charles Michel also shared that the EU has been looking forward to welcoming the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 at its New Delhi summit. "The European Union is looking forward to welcoming the African Union as a permanent member of the G20," said Michel at a media briefing. Further, he added, "The European Union supports the African Union's entry into G20."



