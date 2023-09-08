G20 Summit 2023: WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Arrives In New Delhi

Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, arrived at the New Delhi airport on Thursday night to participate in the G20 Summit in the National Capital. The Group of 20 forum is being held on September 9-10 at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, where the world leaders will participate. WTO officials arrived in the Capital on Friday. India has been a WTO member since 1995 and is also a member of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) since 1948.

The G20 host India and the US this year resolved two trade disputes at WTO in August with regard to the tariffs on steel and aluminium products, as well as the duties on certain products imported from the US. Both countries managed to resolve all six trade disputes that were pending at the WTO. The process was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden envisaged during the latter's visit to Washington. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi is the culmination of the meetings between ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

PM Modi chairs a key meeting with ministers on G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier yesterday chaired a key meeting with ministers shortly after he landed in New Delhi from Indonesia concluding the ASEAN Summit. PM Modi was briefed about security arrangements and the preparations that have been made ahead of the key meeting. During the meeting, he interacted with ministers responsible for the arrangements as well as those who had been assigned the task of receiving the dignitaries when they landed in New Delhi.

In New Delhi, as many as 40 heads of state, governments and organisations will arrive to participate in the meeting. Mukhtesh Pardeshi, Head of Operations & Logistics, told Republic TV that "the main program begins on the 9th and there will be two sessions, one before lunch and one after. The third session will happen on the 10th and by lunchtime, the session will conclude."