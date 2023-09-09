G20 Summit: Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa arrives in Delhi

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president, Masatsugu Asakawa, reached New Delhi on Friday night, September 8, to participate in the G20 Summit being organised under India's Presidency here. As Asakawa arrived in the national capital, the ADB president received a cordial welcome with a traditional dance performance, reported ANI.

#WATCH | G 20 in India: President of Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa arrives in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/g8lpL2nsvI September 8, 2023

Asian Development Bank president to attend G20

Asakawa's visit comes just after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to South Korea, where she headed an Indian delegation for the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as well as investor/bilateral and other related engagements. The Union Finance Minister's engagements included bilateral meetings with nations and international institutions as well as interactions with global economists, governors and finance ministers of ADB member countries, among others.

While in South Korea, Sitharaman said the ADB annual meeting's theme, Rebounding Asia: Recover, Reconnect and Reform, resonates with the spirit and theme of G20 India Presidency - One Earth, One Family, One Future signals the need for unity of purpose and collective action to achieve shared goals and responsibilities, as per the tweet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Union Finance Minister also acknowledged ADB's efforts in exploring the G20 expert panel's recommendations for the Capital Adequacy Framework review.

World leaders arrive in New Delhi

From US President Joe Biden to German Chancellor Scholz Olaf, most of the world leaders have already arrived in the national capital. A warm welcome was accorded to leaders who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit, which began on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

The leaders who reached the national capital include US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Other leaders who arrived in the national capital include Chinese Premiere Li Qiang, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Egypt President El-Sisi, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reached Delhi on September 7.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.