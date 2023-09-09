G20 Summit: 'Craft Bazaar' At Venue Showcases India's Diverse Fabrics, Handicrafts

From south India's richly ornamented sarees to handcrafted items from the northeast -- India's rich and diverse cultural products have found pride of place at the G20 Summit venue here. A marble replica of the Taj Mahal and tribal arts are also being exhibited as part of a 'Craft Bazaar' set up at the Bharat Mandapam complex, the venue of the summit.

Delegates and other visitors will be shown handicraft products from across India with a focus on 'One District, One Product' and GI-tagged items. It will offer the delegates a unique opportunity to purchase locally-sourced products. G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi told PTI on Friday that products from all states and Union Territories have been displayed at the bazaar.

'Gamosas' from Assam bearing the G20 logo and the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth. One Family. One Future' are being exhibited. Silk sarees from Tamil Nadu and Madhubani art-printed fabric from Bihar have also been put on display, among products from other states.

Khadi products are also on display. A special live demonstration by master craftspeople, showcasing the skills and exquisite workmanship of artisans, took place on Friday. The G20 Summit will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Bharat Mandapam complex in Pragati Maidan.