G20 Summit Day 1: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With UK, Italy & Japan Leaders | IN PICS

PM Modi has been holding bilateral talks with a host of leaders who have arrived in the national capital Delhi for the 18th two-day G20 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday, held bilateral talks with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit. “Two nations, one ambition," Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

PM Modi stated that he discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment with the UK PM further asserting that both the countries vowed to work together for a prosperous planet.

Earlier in the day, Sunak and Modi participated in Session 1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Both the leaders agreed to bolster people-to-people relations, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the India-Japan cooperation in connectivity and commerce. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni as the two leaders discussed a range of issues. 

"Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more," posted PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter, after the talks. 

In a historic development, a connectivity corridor through India, the Middle East and Europe will soon be launched, confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a briefing with US President Joe Biden

