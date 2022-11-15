G20 Summit: Indonesian President Joko Widodo Urges Leaders To Work To ‘end The War’

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the countries to follow the UN Charter and called for an end to the war. Although the President refrained from naming both Russia and Ukraine, Widodo asserted all leaders have a responsibility towards the people of the world and added leaders must not allow the world to fall into another cold war.

"If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war. Being responsible meant following the UN charter consistently, Widodo said while opening the summit. "Indonesia has tried as best as possible to bridge very wide differences. We have no other option, collaboration is badly needed," he added.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its eighth month, with thousands of civilians killed and countless forced to flee the war-ravaged nation. India, which has been actively advocating for peace negotiations, has again echoed the same during the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali. Earlier today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the crucial Summit in Bali, reiterated to end the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war conflict and asserted that the world must find a collaborative solution to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in the war-torn nation. Reiterating India's stance over the brutal war, PM Modi replicated how the Second World War wreaked havoc on the whole world and added how the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace.

PM Modi again advocates for peace negotiations

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," said the Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Indian Prime Minister cemented his position on the global level but at the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he had told the Russian leader that "today's era is not of war". Besides, whenever he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, he underlined the importance of democracy, diplomacy and dialogue.

Image: @jokowi/Twitter