G20 Summit Must Not Be 'overshadowed' By Putin & Xi Jinping's Absence, German Envoy Says

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann stressed that the absence of certain leaders from the G20 Summit in New Delhi this weekend will not impact the event's grandeur and significance. In an interview with ANI, he emphasised that the decisions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip the event must not steal the summit's thunder.

"President Putin didn't attend the last Summit either. I think that was to be expected. We were a little surprised by the Chinese no-attendance by President Xi Jinping. But let me say very clearly, this is a G20 plus meeting. I think when you have the Chinese PM in attendance and not the Chinese President - it doesn't make a big difference," he said.

“One should not let this Summit be overshadowed by the nonattendance of one President," the Ambassador continued, adding that Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who will be taking part in the summit, will be enough to represent Beijing. "I think the Chinese PM is a very good representative of China and China will make its voice heard at the table,” Ackermann noted.

German Ambassador reflects on India's G20

Hailing India's G20, the envoy said that it is the "peak of a very successful and extremely impressive presidency." According to him, the country has been successful in elevating the summit to another level with hundreds of meetings held nationwide. "My respect and admiration goes out to the Indian protocols, to the Indian Sherpa, team, Amitabh Kant and the Indian Government,” he added.

During the interview, Ackermann also voiced support for India's decision to invite the African Union for permanent G20 membership. "We wholeheartedly support this Indian endeavour to get the new member at the table in the form of the African Union. That will be the second big Union of countries, next to the European Union. We are completely in favour of it," he said.