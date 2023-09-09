G20 Summit: Nalanda University's Image Forms Backdrop At Greeting Area Of Gala Dinner

An image of Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), an ancient monastic university, formed the backdrop at the greeting area where President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the G20 delegates at a ceremonial dinner hosted by her Saturday.

The mahavihara, which falls in modern day Bihar, was in operation between 5th century and 12th century. Its legacy dates back to Mahavira's and Buddha's era, reflecting ancient India's advancement in cultivating scholarship and dissemination of knowledge.

The image of Nalanda Mahavihara, which reflects ancient India's advancement towards disseminating knowledge and wisdom, carries G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other.

Both Murmu and Modi welcomed the heads of state and other leaders at the beautifully decorated Bharat Mandapam at the entrance spot with the Nalanda Mahavihara on the background.

The prime minister was also seen explaining to some of the G20 leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, about the importance of the university.

Its embrace of diversity, meritocracy, freedom of thought, collective governance, autonomy, and knowledge sharing, all align with the core principles of democracy, officials noted.

Reputed as one of the earliest international universities in the world, Nalanda is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India's advanced educational pursuit and its commitment to build a harmonious world community, aligning with India's G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.