G20 Summit: PM Modi Attends Food And Energy Security Sessions, Meets World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali and participated in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. PM Modi chaired the meeting with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of external affairs, Arindam Bagchi, PM Modi underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers & energy, and the need for affordable finance for a smooth energy transition for the Global South.

Notably, PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Bali, tweeted, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" after his official plane landed in Indonesia. Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed PM Modi at the venue which kickstarted on Tuesday.

PM Modi to address back-to-back meetings with global leaders

Besides, he will also hold meetings with key leaders on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them. As per the statement released by the Ministry, PM Modi will also address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on Tuesday, November 15, where he will speak about India's achievements and the nation's "unwavering commitment" to addressing global challenges at the G20 summit. However, the statement did not mention any scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and newly appointed UK PM Rishi Sunak.

"India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future', which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all," according to a statement released by PMO. It is worth mentioning Indonesia's President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. Subsequently, India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

What is G20?

G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). Remarkably, the grouping accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

