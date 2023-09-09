G20 Summit: South Africa calls for post Covid global reconstruction, create sustainable societies

As the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosaon Saturday said the "global reconstruction" post the Covid 19 pandemic has brought a unique opportunity to accelerate transition to low carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the South African President expressed delight over the African Union becoming a member of the G20.

"Global reconstruction in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies. Developing economies are bearing the brunt of climate change, despite carrying the least responsibility for this crisis," Ramaphosaon said on Saturday.

"As African and other developing economy countries, we face the task of meeting our climate commitments in the midst of significant developmental challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment.

"Climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production and resource scarcity are challenges that can only be addressed collectively and with a great deal of solidarity," he said.

"South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded Global Partnership for Sustainable Development. This must be supported by the concrete policies and actions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development," he added.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the 55-member African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world.

It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world's top economies. PTI AO AO VN VN