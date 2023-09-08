G20 Summit: South African Pres confirms his presence, seeks to deepen ties with India

As India prepares for the G20 Summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has also confirmed that he will be visiting India for the G20 Summit, held on September 9-10. The theme of G20, under India's presidency, is "One Earth, One Family and One Future". In order to deepen South Africa's diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with India, he will also meet with heads of state and government in private on the sidelines of the G20.

Last year, on December 1, India took over as G20 president, and 60 locations around the nation, and hosted 200 G20 meetings. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi, will be the conclusion of all the G20 procedures and gatherings of ministers, senior officials, and civil society that took place during the year. At the end of the New Delhi Summit, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted, outlining the commitment of the leaders to the priorities discussed and chosen during the corresponding ministerial and working group sessions.

South African President to attend G20 Summit

President Ramaphosa would be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor. The details related to the South African president's visit to India have been shared through the press statement released on Thursday, September 7. Further, the South African Presidency also shared the what all will be agendas at the New Delhi G20 Summit.

“The New Delhi Summit will focus on the key pillars of the Indian G20 Presidency, namely; Accelerated, Inclusive Sustainable and Resilient Growth; Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century; Technological Transformation and Public Infrastructure; Building Digital Public Infrastructure; Safeguarding International Peace and Harmony; Creating a More Inclusive World, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and; Creating a More Inclusive World,” read the statement read.

Notably, G20 or Group of Twenty is also known as the premier forum for international economic cooperation. This cooperation has played an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

With macroeconomic issues, G20 would also focus on other agendas that include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption. One of the members of G20, South Africa has sought to provide strategic foresight in establishing an economic and international policy platform that will drive and negotiate the best possible outcomes for the country, Africa and the developing world.

India and South Africa have been maintaining cordial relations. Last Month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ramphosa at the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg from August 22-24. During the summit, the South African President hailed India for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and called it a "momentous occasion" for the BRICS family. Notably, after India’s presidency comes to an end, it will be assumed by South Africa in 2025.