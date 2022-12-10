G7 Calls For Selection Of Constitutional Court Judges, Notes Recent Resignations

The G7 has noted the resignation of 3 CCU judges. The G7 ambassadors have commented on a bill related to the selection of Ukrainian Constitutional Court judges that has been expected for quite a long time and might be considered by the Verkhovna Rada next week, reported Ukrainian local media agency.

This was taken on Twitter by the account G7AmbReformUA where G7 ambassadors wrote, "#G7 note resignation of 3 CCU judges. The adoption of a new selection procedure is necessary for appointments. It is important that DL 7662 allows for meaningful involvement of independent experts, including a casting vote."

Three CCU judges' resignations noted by G7

G7 countries' ambassadors in Ukraine have been providing advice to the Ukrainian government on how to reform the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) and conduct judicial reform in general. The same was advised by the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv.

Taking to Twitter, the ambassadors wrote, "Late last year, our partners asked for G7 Ambassadors’ advice on steps to strengthen anti-corruption institutions and reform the judiciary, responding to the problems caused by the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in late October and previously. 1/2"

Further, in the continued tweet thread, they added, "We were happy to provide this advice to partners, & are now sharing it more widely. G7 members have long supported reforms in these sectors, practically, financially & politically, and remain committed to further supporting to deliver them http://bit.ly/RoundmapEng 2/2".

According to legal experts, including think-tank, DEJURE, have been arguing that the current type of bill has not involved independent experts and would effectively give President Volodymyr Zelensky full control of the Constitutional Court, reported Kyiv's local news agency. Further, the legal experts added that for a transparent and fair selection procedure of the Constitutional Court, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is a "key condition".