G7 Leaders Discuss Wuhan Lab Leak Theory, Call For Transparent Probe Into COVID-19 Origin

As the world continues to find answers related to the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the G-7 summit that was held in Cornwall on Sunday 'compared notes' over the theory that the pandemic may have originated from a leak from a lab in Wuhan, and called for further probe. The development comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) Director GeneralTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Saturday said that 'all hypotheses' behind the origins of the deadly disease remain in play.

G7 calls for transparent probe into COVID-19 origin

While addressing the member states, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab asserted that the country's best information remained that it 'jumped' from animals to humans, but admitting that they did not have 'all the answers', he added that officials 'compared notes' over the theory that the pandemic may have originated from a leak from a lab in Wuhan. He went on to call for further investigations.

''That's why internationally we wanted the review to be able to go into China to get all the answers so that we have the full picture rather than these possible, potential, plausible options,” UK's Foreign Secretary Raab said. "But, on balance, we do not believe that it came from a laboratory. We think it is much more likely to have jumped from animal species,'' he added.

'All hypotheses behind the origins of the deadly disease remain in play':WHO

On Saturday, the WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus while addressing the media confirmed that the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 was discussed during a formal session at the G7 summit in Cornwall dedicated to health matters. Talking about it, he said, "Identifying the source of the pandemic was a core part of showing respect to the millions of people around the globe who have died from the deadly virus."

He further added, "The first phase of the origin-study was not conclusive so there are four hypotheses, but it's not conclusive yet. So we believe that all four hypotheses should be open, and we need to proceed with the second phase, to really know the origins,” Having said that, he urged China to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the COVID-19 origin. "As you know we will need cooperation from the Chinese side. We need transparency to understand or know or find the origin of this virus...after the report was released there were difficulties in the data sharing, especially in the raw data," he said.

What does the first report of WHO state?

It is pertinent to mention here that WHO and Chinese experts issued the first report in March that laid out four hypotheses about how the pandemic emerged. The joint team said that the most likely scenario was that the coronavirus jumped into people from bats via an intermediary animal, and the prospect that it erupted from a laboratory was deemed extremely unlikely. However, the WHO acknowledged that further studies were needed on issues like early detection of cases and clusters, and the possible roles of animal markets, transmission through the food chain, and the lab-incident hypothesis.

What do experts believe?

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, reputed science author and journalist Nicholas Wade asserted that if the SARS2 virus was naturally occurring, it would have left evidence for this in the environment, just as SARS1 and MERS had. In more scientific terms, Wade also asserted that the extent to which COVID-19 was adapted to infect humans lends itself more to a man-made hypothesis rather than if it were naturally occurring.

(Credits-AP/@G7-Twitter/Pixabay)