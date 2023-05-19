G7 Leaders Vow To Not Waiver Support For Ukraine Amid Russia's Aggression As Summit Begins

As leaders of G7 nations met in Hiroshima on Friday, they agreed to stiffen sanctions against Russia and vowed financial support for Ukraine as the war-torn nation's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to join them in Japan. The location is notable because Hiroshima was the first city in the world that suffered the calamity of a nuclear strike. Hiroshima is also the home of current Japanese PM (Fumio Kishida). The G7 summit began today and will go on till the 21st of May. The Russia-Ukraine war is obviously on the agenda.

"15 months of Russia’s aggression has cost thousands of lives, inflicted immense suffering on the people of Ukraine, and imperiled access to food and energy for many of the world’s most vulnerable people. We express our full sympathy and condolences to the Ukrainian people for their loss and suffering. We salute the Ukrainian people for their brave resistance. Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia’s illegal actions on the rest of the world," the G7 leaders said in a statement.

Here is what you need to know about G7

The Group of Seven (G7) is an international forum consisting of seven major advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The group was initially formed in 1975 as the "G6" to provide a platform for economic discussions and coordination among the world's leading industrialized democracies. Canada joined the group in 1976, and since then, it has been known as the G7.

The G7 holds annual summits where the leaders of member countries come together to discuss a wide range of global issues, including economic growth, trade, climate change, security, and international development. These summits serve as opportunities for leaders to exchange ideas, coordinate policies, and foster cooperation on common challenges. The host country of each summit holds the presidency and sets the agenda for the discussions.

The organisation structure of the G7 is relatively informal and operates on the basis of consensus among its members. There is no permanent secretariat or formal decision-making body. Instead, the summit meetings are facilitated by a rotating presidency, which is held by each member country for a year. The presidency is responsible for organizing and hosting the annual summit, as well as coordinating the preparatory meetings and other activities throughout the year.

In recent years, the G7 has faced criticism for its limited representation, particularly regarding the exclusion of emerging economies and developing countries. Some argue that the group's influence and relevance have diminished in a changing global landscape characterized by the rise of new economic powers. To address these concerns, efforts have been made to include other voices and perspectives through outreach programs and partnerships with regional organisations.

In this year's summit, India, along with Indonesia, the current asean chair; the Comoros, the African Union’s chair; the Cook Islands, the Pacific Islands Forum chair; and Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Vietnam have been invited. Japan's challenge is making the G7 relevant, by ensuring it doesn't just become an echo chamber of Western nations. To attain this goal, Kishida visited India, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique and Singapore in the past few months, to listen to the viewpoint of other nations.