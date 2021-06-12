G7 Nations To Unveil Global Infrastructure Plan In Bid To Push Back Against China

Amidst the ongoing G7 Summit in Cornwall, which is being hosted by the United Kingdom (UK), the 'Group of Seven' is looking to counter China's infrastructural expansion all around the world. For the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of the world's most advanced economies convened on the Cornish coast for the Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Friday, June 11. The theme of this year's G7 summit is 'Build Back Better,' and the UK has set four priorities for its presidency: leading the global recovery from the coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, combating climate change and preserving the planet's biodiversity, and championing shared values and open societies.

G7 Nations To Unveil Global Infrastructure Plan To Compete With China

On the second day of the G7 summit, United States' President Joe Biden is likely to push democratic allies to publicly call out China for forced labor practices. It is also reported that the G7 leaders at the summit will also unveil an infrastructure plan meant to compete with Beijing’s efforts in the developing world. The provocative proposal is part of US President Joe Biden's escalating campaign to get fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with China in the century ahead, according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the plans for the seaside summit publicly as reported by AP.

The officials said Biden wanted G-7 leaders to speak out in a single voice against forced labour practices targeting Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Biden hopes the denunciation will be part of the joint communique released at the summit's end, but some European allies have been reluctant to so forcefully split with Beijing.

G7 nations- the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan want to use their gathering in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the richest democracies can offer an alternative to China's growing clout.

Macron criticises some G7 members banning vaccine component exports to India

Earlier, on the question of ban on vaccine components, French President Macron cited the case of India, of Serum Institute of India (SII) in particular, and the production of Covishield vaccine by which had been affected because of the export restrictions. He said, "Restrictions must be lifted so India can produce more for itself and quickly supply to Africans, who are dependent on its production." The reference he made was to the US, which relented its export ban on the said components after significant diplomatic exchanges from India's end, and with SII CEO Adar Poonawalla personally requesting US President Joe Biden in a tweet.

(Image Credits: AP)