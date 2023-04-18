At the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers meeting, the advanced economies in the world opposed the Chinese “militarization” of the South China Sea and stressed their solidarity with Russia against the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries held talks as part of the three-day meeting at Karuizawa in central Japan. According to CNN, the ministers called on China to “abstain from threats of coercion, intimidation or the use of force” and also expressed “serious concerns” about the tense situation in the East and South China Seas.

During the meeting, the ministers held a strong front in opposing the “militarization” of the South China Sea and also took a unified stance on the Taiwan issue. The meeting came after Chinese forces started three days of military exercises around Taiwan following the island’s President Tsai Ing-Wen meeting with US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during her visit to the country. “There is no change in the basic positions of the G7 members on Taiwan, including stated one China policies,” their communique asserted. “We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea and we oppose China's militarisation activities in the region,” it added, as per the report by CNN. The statement was contradictory to the controversial remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier this month, Macron stirred chaos after he stated that the continent of Europe should separate itself from the Taiwan issue.

In today's @G7 sessions we discussed the risk of unsustainable debt in Africa, Wagner’s nefarious influence, and the importance of supporting partners in reaching sustained peace. We agreed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” pic.twitter.com/9kZyj3HjIQ — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 18, 2023

China condemns G7 statement as 'full of arrogance'

Following the statement by G7 FMs meet, Beijing unleashed a lethal attack and stated that the communique is “full of arrogance”. On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to the comments made in the meeting and stated that Taiwan is a “sacred and inalienable” part of China. The ministry called the statement “sinister and filled with prejudice”. “The G7 foreign ministers’ meeting ignored China’s solemn position and objective facts, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and maliciously slandered and discredited China,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement. According to the Chinese news outlet, Global Times, the Chinese experts also slammed the meeting. They accused the US of kidnapping the multilateral platform and using it to maintain their hegemony.

During the G7 meeting, the foreign ministers also expressed their solidarity with Kyiv amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The group pledged that there will be “severe consequences” if Russia uses chemical weapons against Ukraine in the war. The group also maintained that those who are supporting Kremlin’s war efforts will also face “serious consequences”.