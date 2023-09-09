Last Updated:

'Game-Changing Regional Investment': Joe Biden Hails India-Middle East-Europe Corridor

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden lauded the India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor calling it a ‘big step’ to enhance global connectivity.

Global event News
 
| Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)


US President Joe Biden lauded the India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor calling it a ‘big step’ and a 'game-changing regional investment' to enhance global connectivity. The remarks from the US President came during the India-Middle East-Europe Economics Corridor & Partnership for Global Infrastructure & Investment Event, which he co-chaired alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his address, the 80-year-old president lauded India’s presidency at the G20 summit and insisted the summit’s motto, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ would be reflected in the decisions to formulate the Economic corridor as well. The session was also headed by the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and other European heads of the G20 member nations.

“This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today. Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments and creating a better future... Last year, we came together as one to commit to this vision. And this afternoon I want to highlight the key ways in which the United States and our partners are working to make this a reality,” the US President asserted during his keynote address at the session.

READ | PM Modi guaranteed and delivered: EAM Jaishankar as African Union wins G20 membership

“Economic corridor. You're going to hear that phrase more than once, I expect, over the next decade. As we work to address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries, we need to maximize the impact of our investments. That's why a few months ago announced that the United States will work with our partners to invest in economic corridors,” he added. Biden’s address was followed by speeches from other world leaders present at the event, including ones from French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. 

READ | China urges G20 nations to resolutely advance economic globalisation

What’s the initiative all about? 

The leaders announced the plans to build a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe, an ambitious project aimed at fostering economic growth and political cooperation. The world leaders present at the event stated that the corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity.  It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser. “We think that the project itself is bold and transformative, but the vision behind the project is equally bold and transformative, and we will see it replicated in other parts of the world as well,” Sullivan asserted following the event. In the next 60 days, working groups will put together a fuller plan and set timelines for the project.  

READ | G20 countries agree to back rules-based trading system to boost global economy
READ | G20 nations urged to Prioritise coherent maritime strategy for economic growth
READ | G20 Declaration: Nations agree to boost energy transition via collective pathways
First Published:
COMMENT